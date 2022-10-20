ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in East Greenwich.

The Mount Saint Charles Academy volleyball team will have a game with East Greenwich High School on October 20, 2022, 13:45:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Mount Saint Charles Academy volleyball team will have a game with East Greenwich High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.

Varsity Girls Volleyball

High School Volleyball PRO

Block Island, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice

CENTRAL FALLS, RI
High School Football PRO

West Warwick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST WARWICK, RI
High School Volleyball PRO

Providence, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

PROVIDENCE, RI
High School Volleyball PRO

Fairhaven, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

FAIRHAVEN, MA
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken

With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center

CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
