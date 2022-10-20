ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to win your survivor pool? Who to take in Week 7

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
Were you able to make it through the apocalypse, which was NFL Week 6, intact? Wow. What a devastating week for NFL survivor pools. Whether you used Tampa Bay against Pittsburgh or used Green Bay after saving the Pack until last week, you are now out. For the rest of you, let us push forward and try to find some winners to get you to the winners’ circle.

– All games Sunday and ET unless noted

The chalk: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who they play: at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

It is tough going back to the well with the Buccaneers. But if you stayed away from them last week, they are a great play this week against the crumbling Panthers.

Not only does Carolina have a new coach, but it also has a lack of depth at receiver with Robbie Anderson traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

With the defense of Tampa Bay able to clamp down, it will be up to QB Tom Brady and the offense to gain the victory over the 1-5 Panthers.

Tampa Bay comes in off a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers led by QB Mitch Trubisky. Whether it’ll be P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold or Jacob Eason at QB for the Panthers, they are not as good as Trubisky and do not have the chemistry with the receivers the way Brady does with his team. The Buccaneers are my FAVORITE SURVIVOR PLAY in Week 7.

Off the board: Cincinnati Bengals

Who they play: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

This game might be a bit difficult to swallow. The Bengals are coming off barely beating the Saints 30-26, while the Falcons are coming off a 28-14 win over the 49ers.

Atlanta is 6-0 this season (ATS). The Falcons always keep things close win or lose. So, don’t expect a blowout by Cincinnati. This means you will be sweating it down to the final bell.

This game is going to be played outdoors at Paul Brown Stadium. As an indoor team, the Falcons will need to adjust to the conditions, while the Bengals will be used to it.

With Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow finally re-igniting his connection with WR Ja’Marr Chase last week, facing the Falcons secondary is just the gift the duo needs as a follow-up.

The Falcons are better than many expected they would be coming into the season. QB Marcus Mariota has led them to a 3-3 record and relevance in the NFC South. Cincinnati is starting to gain steam as the season goes forward. I expect the Bengals train to run through the Falcons in this game.

Others to consider

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

More NFL Week 7 picks and predictions

