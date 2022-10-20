ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g73n7_0ifrGYKB00

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning.

Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police.

Patrolling officers said they spotted Vega driving a stolen Chevy Camaro near the area of Tyler Street and Gaylord Street just after 1 a.m.

As officers tried pulling Vega over, he did not cooperate and continued driving away, leading police on a pursuit.

At one point, police say Vega failed to negotiate a turn and instead of pulling over, launched his vehicle directly into the wall of a nearby business building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9gCH_0ifrGYKB00
    A photo from the Riverside Police shows the aftermath of a car thief launching a stolen car into the side of a building in Riverside on Oct. 19, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDMYx_0ifrGYKB00
    A photo from the Riverside Police shows the aftermath of a car thief launching a stolen car into the side of a building in Riverside on Oct. 19, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyVXs_0ifrGYKB00
    A photo from the Riverside Police shows the aftermath of a car thief launching a stolen car into the side of a building in Riverside on Oct. 19, 2022.

“Fortunately, he was not injured from his flying car experiment,” said Riverside Police.

The gnarly collision left a large gaping hole on the building’s wall with the mangled car still parked inside.

Police say Vega is a documented gang member on Post Release Community Supervision out of Los Angeles County.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

John Daniels
3d ago

That SHOULD read: “UNFortunately, he was not injured from his flying car experiment,”. JUST 🪦, dude.

Reply(1)
14
Bunny Babe
2d ago

Gang member at age 37, kinda old. Thought gang bangers are 16-25, after that you'd think they would grow up.

Reply(4)
8
David Townsend
3d ago

At least this trash is off the street now !

Reply(1)
13
 

