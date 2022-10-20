ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
NBC Chicago

A Couple Ditched the Corporate Life to Drive Around the World. Here's How They're Paying for It

Bradley Williams "absolutely hated" his first job after graduating from college. The 28-year-old said the office environment wasn't for him — and he quit in three months. Williams' girlfriend, Cazzy Magennis, had just finished her degree at the University of Exeter, where they met. While their friends were starting their careers in London, Williams and Magennis were unfazed by the social pressures to settle into corporate jobs.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy