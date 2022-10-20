Read full article on original website
‘Unloved, Undervalued' UK Stocks Back in Focus on Rishi Sunak Stability Hopes
LONDON — As Rishi Sunak becomes the U.K.'s third prime minister in as many months, some analysts are re-assessing their outlook for British stocks, but most remain cautious in the face of a wall of economic headwinds. The realization that Sunak would succeed Liz Truss — following the withdrawal...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
South Korea, U.S. in ‘Intense Conversation' Over EV Tax Credits, Ambassador Says
South Korean officials are working closely with the U.S. government to adjust restrictive regulations on electric vehicles under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Cho Tae-yong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the U.S., said officials are discussing "several possible options" to correct what the country believes to be unfair policies.
Stock Futures Rise as Investors Look Past Disappointing Tech Earnings, Meta Shares Crater
Stock futures rose in overnight trading Wednesday as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms. Meta sinks 19% on disappointing outlook, earnings miss. Shares of Meta Platforms plummeted more than 19% in extended trading Wednesday after the Facebook parent shares a weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings estimates...
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Microsoft Exec Says Gaming Is ‘Somewhat Resilient' to Economic Weakness
Microsoft offers gaming consoles at multiple price points and subscriptions for $10 or $15 per month, gaming leader Phil Spencer said. The company had its best Xbox console calendar year on record in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis. Microsoft's head of gaming said Wednesday that video games can stand...
Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates
Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
Apple to switch to USB-C charging to comply with new EU law
Apple announced that they’ll be switching to USB-C charging to comply with the EU’s new law
A Couple Ditched the Corporate Life to Drive Around the World. Here's How They're Paying for It
Bradley Williams "absolutely hated" his first job after graduating from college. The 28-year-old said the office environment wasn't for him — and he quit in three months. Williams' girlfriend, Cazzy Magennis, had just finished her degree at the University of Exeter, where they met. While their friends were starting their careers in London, Williams and Magennis were unfazed by the social pressures to settle into corporate jobs.
