Palatka, FL

Related
Daily News

Katasha N. Hill

Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Deborah A. Williams

Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Alan T. Brooks

Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
PALATKA, FL
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 102222

SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 11/05/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass. Since the incident began, one lane southbound was...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

