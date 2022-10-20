Read full article on original website
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Daily News
Katasha N. Hill
Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
Daily News
Deborah A. Williams
Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
Daily News
Alan T. Brooks
Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach ends Palatka’s perfect season
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It wasn’t just the 43 times that Ta’Jon Nelms carried the ball that was impressive, nor was it the 194 yards the Fernandina Beach running back picked up on the ground. But the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Nelms refused time after time Friday night to...
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Spotted: Andrew Jackson statue now sporting a pumpkin head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statue of the man Jacksonville is named after is now dressed in the spirit of the season. The tribute to Andrew Jackson is now wearing a pumpkin head mask and cape, as seen Friday on Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The statue of the 7th...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 102222
SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 11/05/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
drifttravel.com
Jacksonville Welcomes Holiday Season with ‘Winter on the Water’ Festivities
Visit Jacksonville prepares to welcome the holiday season with the annual launch of ‘Winter on the Water’, a series of festive events to spread the holiday spirit and joy, including nightly snowfalls and boat parades. Winter on the Water events kick off in late November and conclude in...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
WCJB
Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass. Since the incident began, one lane southbound was...
Daily News
FHP: School bus, trailer collide; no students present
No injuries were reported after three people were involved in a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Palatka. The crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Masters Road,…
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mom says son traumatized after active shooter drill left him locked out of classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother told News4JAX that her fifth-grade son is traumatized after an active shooter drill at school went wrong. The school district said the incident is a perfect example of why it has safety drills. The mother said her son had just left the classroom...
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
