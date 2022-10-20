Redding, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Redding.
The Brookfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Joel Barlow High School on October 20, 2022, 13:30:00.
Brookfield High School
Joel Barlow High School
October 20, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Brookfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Joel Barlow High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Brookfield High School
Joel Barlow High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
