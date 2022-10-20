Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
KLTV
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - High school football is huge in East Texas, and fan loyalty to teams is often serious business. But one East Texas high school football fan was recognized for proving his loyalty, over the test of time. At Friday nights Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a...
kpyn.net
Peyton Harrison helps lead Atlanta to 31-15 win at White Oak
Atlanta Rabbits quarterback Peyton Harrison led Atlanta to a 31-15 win on the road at White Oak. Harrison completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards and 3 touchdowns. Harrison was named KPYN-Stuart Smith Player of the game. The Rabbits made a huge step toward earning a playoff spot with...
Play of the Night: Jermod McCoy scores T.D. without running Garrett Sanders over
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Our Play of the Night takes us to Wildcat Stadium where Whitehouse took on the Mount Pleasant Tigers. In the 1st quarter, Wildcats quarterback Josh Green through a beautiful high-arching pass that landed right into the arms of wide receiver Jermod McCoy, who made the catch, and as he stumbled out […]
KTRE
Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his team hopes to continue on the road to playoffs with a victory over Lufkin this Friday. “Got to take care of Lufkin first,” Holmes said. “One game at a time, one district at a time, just looking forward we played a complete game last week, if we can continue to build on that as a team, as a staff, I feel like we are going to put ourselves in a position to do what we said we were going to do which is make the playoffs.”
KLTV
Tyler Legacy coach says they have to put in best effort to make playoffs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis said his team is going to keep fighting to do their very best on the field. This comes after last week’s loss to Mesquite Horn. “We’re going to keep swinging away, I mean that’s what we’ve done all year...
Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theeasttexasweekend.com
Laugh ‘til your lungs give out at The Understudy
Comedy is making a new home in Tyler with the opening of The Understudy! A comedy club and event center, The Understudy opened in October 2022 as the premiere place to enjoy comedy and also learn a thing or two with the classes they’ll provide during the week. The comedy club will also serve as the official home of East Texas comedy group Card 53.
Here’s your Gilmer Yamboree Queen’s Parade recap
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Yamboree parade was held on Saturday morning. “It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days a hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on.” James Metcalf, Pastor, Frontier Cowboy Church Hannah Jean Henson was […]
KLTV
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
ketk.com
City of Tyler to host Fall Family Fun Festival
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Madeline Burton with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events, this weekend and next in Tyler, including the Rose Season Open House, Fall Family Fun Festival, Movie in the Garden and more. For more information, click...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
KLTV
East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan is getting national recognition for his talents in the fashion industry and a clothing brand which was born from the hurtful words of others. In 2020 fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. started selling clothing and apparel through his brand, ‘Weird and Different.’ The idea came to him senior year of high school.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
cbs19.tv
Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler. Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. All students and the driver are safe and no injuries […]
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
KLTV
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
KTRE
Heads Up Foundation
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
