Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election in November?. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
Authorities investigating body found in Azusa
All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed Saturday after a dead body was found in Azusa on Saturday afternoon. Angeles National Forest officials found the body just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on San Gabriel Canyon Road. Firefighters confirmed the death when they arrived to the scene. There were no details provided about the person who was found dead. Police have not provided any other details about this investigation.
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties
Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
Crash on PCH in Malibu Causes Power Outage
A vehicle that crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Saturday also struck a utility pole, leaving some customers without power. The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, said Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station.
Sheriff's Department Investigates Body Found on Azusa Road
An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will remain shutdown Sunday and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
Woman Dies in Collision with Light Pole in Riverside
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a light pole in Riverside, authorities said Friday. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle collision, said Sgt. James Elliott of the Riverside Police Department. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
One Killed, Two Injured in Sylmar Crash
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and two hospitalized Saturday in Sylmar. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway east of Roxford Street where they learned the vehicle had collided with a Caltrans forklift, LAPD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Santa Ana Apartment Building
A man died Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Minivan in Murrieta
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another motorist seriously injured in a collision triggered when a vehicle pulled in front of the rider on a Murrieta street, authorities said Friday. Mason Penticoff of Murrieta was fatally injured in the crash about 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, just south of...
Grandmother killed in Fullerton crash remembered as family calls for increased safety measures
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
700-Gallon Sewage Spill Enters Ballona Creek, Prompting Closure
A sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area was making its way into Ballona Creek and resulted in a beach closure in Marina del Rey Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health posted signs advising the public of the beach closure 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean, health officials said.
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
