ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
SANTA ANA, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating body found in Azusa

All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed Saturday after a dead body was found in Azusa on Saturday afternoon. Angeles National Forest officials found the body just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on San Gabriel Canyon Road. Firefighters confirmed the death when they arrived to the scene. There were no details provided about the person who was found dead. Police have not provided any other details about this investigation.
AZUSA, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties

Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash on PCH in Malibu Causes Power Outage

A vehicle that crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Saturday also struck a utility pole, leaving some customers without power. The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, said Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station.
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Third Weekend Shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will remain shutdown Sunday and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Dies in Collision with Light Pole in Riverside

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a light pole in Riverside, authorities said Friday. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle collision, said Sgt. James Elliott of the Riverside Police Department. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Injured in Sylmar Crash

A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and two hospitalized Saturday in Sylmar. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway east of Roxford Street where they learned the vehicle had collided with a Caltrans forklift, LAPD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Minivan in Murrieta

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another motorist seriously injured in a collision triggered when a vehicle pulled in front of the rider on a Murrieta street, authorities said Friday. Mason Penticoff of Murrieta was fatally injured in the crash about 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, just south of...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

700-Gallon Sewage Spill Enters Ballona Creek, Prompting Closure

A sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area was making its way into Ballona Creek and resulted in a beach closure in Marina del Rey Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health posted signs advising the public of the beach closure 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean, health officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy