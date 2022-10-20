Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Several Armored Cars
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area. Los Angeles County Department Major Crimes Bureau investigators — in cooperation with the FBI, Gardena Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — learned in October of the three robberies that shared the same modus operandi, according to the LASD.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Arrest Three Suspects in Shooting Death
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Compton
A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Compton, authorities said Saturday. The shooting was reported about 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responding to the location reported the shooting...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings
A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead. Yohance Dallen Sharp was charged Wednesday with one count each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer, along with five counts of attempted murder.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Santa Ana Apartment Building
A man died Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building. The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement. A woman called to report hearing gunshots and that...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds....
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested In Connection With Harbor City Armored Truck Robbery
Two men suspected in multiple armored car robberies were arrested Friday on federal robbery and firearms offenses alleging they robbed an armored vehicle on Monday in Harbor City and shot a guard several times in the leg. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, and Lamond Akins, 30, of Compton, were...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Perpetrated Deadly Apartment Complex Shooting Sentenced
A man who shot and killed a 23-year-old Jurupa Valley resident during an altercation at a Riverside apartment complex was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison. Luis Angel Sanchez, 21, of Riverside pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm in the commission of a felony for the 2021 slaying of Raul Hernandez Ramirez.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspect Believed Barricaded Inside Anaheim Apartment
A man suspected of committing a robbery, possibly with a gun, was barricaded Saturday evening inside an Anaheim apartment. The robbery occurred just before 6 p.m. at Rose and Sycamore streets, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jake Gallacher. Officers were flagged down about a robbery in progress and ran after...
mynewsla.com
Felon Gets Life Without Parole for Father’s Day Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
A 36-year-old felon was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a father working in his food truck on Father’s Day as the defendant was aiming at a gang rival in Santa Ana. Jose De Jesus Gomez-Ochoa was convicted in March of...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death While Struggling for Control of Handgun
A man was shot dead while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
mynewsla.com
Family of Security Guard Plans Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cellphone video, plans to file an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Anderson’s family made the announcement during a Friday news conference. The arrest occurred...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne Identified
A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
mynewsla.com
West Covina Police Search for Missing Bipolar Woman
West Covina police Saturday asked the public for help locating a 29-year-old woman who suffers from depression and bipolar disorder who went missing. Chelsy Audris McGuire was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of the Plaza West Covina Mall, police said. At times, she displays a diminished mental capacity.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Authorities near LAX Following Pursuit
A motorist who led authorities on a chase from the San Diego area to Los Angeles Thursday was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement personnel on a street overcrossing near Los Angeles International Airport. The incident began shortly before noon, when authorities in San Diego County began chasing the...
mynewsla.com
Police: Caterer Suspected of Assaulting Teen May Have Targeted Others
A Riverside caterer suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl may have targeted other youths, and authorities Thursday asked anyone with information to come forward. Brian Meza Iniguez, 24, was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor following a Riverside Police Department investigation that began in August. Iniguez posted a $55,000 bail and was released from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside a few days later.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Who Joined Prison Pal to Steal Jobless Benefits Sentenced
One of two convicted felons who perpetrated an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, netting over $500,000 in stolen funds, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Brandon Christopher Avery, 29, of San Bernardino pleaded guilty in July to 13 felony counts...
