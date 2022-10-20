Read full article on original website
Warriors' Steph Curry was so pumped about Damion Lee's game-winner he woke up his kids
Damion Lee has no bigger - or louder - supporter than his brother-in-law and former teammate.
Dallas 5, Montreal 2
First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas, Ty Dellandrea 1 (Dellandrea), 19:43. Third Period_7, Dallas, Pavelski 4...
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pelicans Fans Excited for Home Opener
Pelicans' fans eager to see their home team at Smoothie King Arena.
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe someday Jalen Brunson can look back and savor the roars from a sold-out crowd that officially welcomed him to Madison Square Garden. Not now. He came to New York for wins, not cheers. “It was great, it was a great feeling. But I mean,...
NBA Great Tracy McGrady Sells His Sweet Sugar Land Castle
Life had to be sweet in Sugar Land, TX, for retired NBA forward Tracy McGrady, living in a luxurious, 23,652-square-foot palace with nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. But not nice enough to entice him to stay any longer. The Hall of Famer recently sold his longtime domain, which was listed...
Stanford 15, Arizona State 14
ASU_Valladay 15 run (Brown kick), 6:42. ASU_Badger 39 pass from E.Jones (Brown kick), 14:01. RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 18-76, Jones 9-27, Ngata 7-25. Stanford, Filkins 8-48, Robinson 5-26, Higgins 1-11, Daniels 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McKee 9-(minus 7). PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 14-25-1-227, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 33-57-1-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Arizona St.,...
