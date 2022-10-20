ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SFGate

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas, Ty Dellandrea 1 (Dellandrea), 19:43. Third Period_7, Dallas, Pavelski 4...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

NBA Great Tracy McGrady Sells His Sweet Sugar Land Castle

Life had to be sweet in Sugar Land, TX, for retired NBA forward Tracy McGrady, living in a luxurious, 23,652-square-foot palace with nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. But not nice enough to entice him to stay any longer. The Hall of Famer recently sold his longtime domain, which was listed...
SUGAR LAND, TX
SFGate

Stanford 15, Arizona State 14

ASU_Valladay 15 run (Brown kick), 6:42. ASU_Badger 39 pass from E.Jones (Brown kick), 14:01. RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 18-76, Jones 9-27, Ngata 7-25. Stanford, Filkins 8-48, Robinson 5-26, Higgins 1-11, Daniels 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McKee 9-(minus 7). PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 14-25-1-227, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 33-57-1-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Arizona St.,...
STANFORD, CA

