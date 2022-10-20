Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10
With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided. Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park
The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
Bakersfield Californian
Retail, commercial crime 'has totally gotten out of control': City Council mulls options to curb offenses
It starts off small — intoxicated people wandering off the streets into Jerry’s Pizza and Pub. Some leave without any trouble, or comply with requests to go. But others create a ruckus at the longtime downtown Bakersfield eatery, which prompts customer complaints. That then leads to a loss of business, said Jose Jimenez, Jerry’s Pizza general manager.
Bakersfield Californian
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on voluntary manslaughter
Wendy Howard, who shot and killed her ex-partner after he abused her for years, was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter Friday, while a Kern County jury deadlocked on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Howard, 53, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after she...
Bakersfield Californian
‘No más bullying’: Community protests incident on Arvin campus
ARVIN — A crowd of a few dozen Arvin High students, alumni, parents and their neighbors quickly swelled to hundreds Friday morning during a protest outside the campus that was galvanized overnight on social media. The demonstration was sparked by a video widely shared Thursday on Facebook and Instagram...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Oct. 22, 2022
Arthur James Torrigiani, 95, Buttonwillow, Oct. 14. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside services will be private. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
