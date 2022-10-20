Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City Beats Herculaneum
(Crystal City) The Crystal City Hornets used a variety of ways of scoring as they propelled themselves to a 32-14 win over the Hercuaneum Black Cats. The Hornets improve their record to 8-1 while Herculaneum slips to 5-4. The Hornets got on the scoreboard on the very first play of...
mymoinfo.com
Central Dominates Farmington On Senior Night
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels dominated the Farmington Knights on senior night 48-14 in Park Hills on KREI. The big play was the story of the game for Central. On the Rebels’ first drive, Casen Murphy found Kannon Harlowe for 45 yards for a score. On their next drive,...
semoball.com
Seven inducted into second Jackson Athletic Hall of Fame class
Six former athletes and one former coach were inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at Jackson High School. Among those inducted into the hall's second class are Jack Litzelfelner, Truman Blackman, Allen Welker, Larry Schloss, Mike Kistner, Bruce Collier and Ron Cook. Jack...
semoball.com
Jackson football blows out Festus to end regular season 6-3
JACKSON — The Jackson Indians closed out their regular season with a 52-0 win over the Festus Tigers on Friday night at Jackson High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley was impressed with his team’s defensive effort. “Festus scored over 90 points combined in their last two games,” Eckley...
semoball.com
C3 No. 6 Hillsboro jumps on Mules early, often
HILLSBORO – The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
Winning streak ends: State-ranked Hillsboro downs Mules in regular-season finale
HILLSBORO — The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
mymoinfo.com
Karen Louise Waldecker – Service 11/5/22 10 a.m.
Karen Louise Waldecker of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 59. Her visitation will be Saturday, November 5th at 10 o’clock with a service at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery in Bay, Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Janie Laird
Janie Laird of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 63. Her funeral arrangements are through Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
mymoinfo.com
Teresa Hampton Connelle – Service 11/20/22
Teresa Hampton Connell of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday at the age of 55. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 20th with the location to be determined at a later date. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
myleaderpaper.com
Consignment bridal boutique opens in Arnold
Crystal Fodge wants every bride to have the full gown shopping experience, even those who are purchasing a secondhand bridal dress. To meet that goal, the 39-year-old Imperial resident opened The Bridal Collection, a consignment bridal boutique, on Sept. 10 at 13 Fox Valley Center in Arnold. Fodge said the...
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 wraps up 1st quarter, parent teacher conferences underway
(Festus) The 1st quarter of school wrapped up for the Festus R-6 School District. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says it has been a great year so far. Over the past couple of years school district’s have offered virtual parent teacher conference meetings; however, schools are starting to go back to the in-person format.
mymoinfo.com
Doris Hill – Service 10/25 Noon
Doris Hill of Desloge has died at the age of 80. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with entombment at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Monday at 4 o’clock and again Tuesday morning at...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
mymoinfo.com
Good News For Iron County Deer Hunters
There’s something new this year for Iron County deer hunters. Conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel shares the news. We asked Ettinger-Dietzel if Iron County was alone with its neighboring counties when it comes to being able to use this firearms antlerless permit opportunity. Missouri’s firearms deer season starts with the...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
kfmo.com
Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
mymoinfo.com
Sandra Marie Gibson – Private Burial
Sandra Marie Gibson of Desloge, formerly of Park Hills, died Tuesday at the age of 68. Burial will be private at the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus under a “Boil Advisory” until further notice
The water main break at Lee Avenue in Festus has been repaired and customers should start to see pressure returning. The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Festus would like to thank the city water and sewer crews for their fast response and actions...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts
(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
