Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
A concerning air quality report for southwest PA was "erroneous," DEP official says
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Residents in Beaver and Allegheny Counties woke up Friday morning to an extremely poor air quality report from their iPhone weather app. While the reading looked very concerning, it wasn't real. Watch meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr., break down what you can do if you encounter...
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Election 2022: Shapiro, Mastriano argue too many taxes, regulations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The economy is the top concern for voters, and the nominees in Pennsylvania’s governor race know it. Yet, as different as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are, both sound frustrated with high taxes and too much bureaucracy holding back the commonwealth’s economy.
Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the interest of public safety, the Petroleum Center Truss Bridge was closed due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, according to a release. The bridge carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County and is located within Oil Creek State Park […]
CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and more in Centre County and across the commonwealth.
AP Reports on Pennsylvania Elections Involved in Two Court Cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 4.1 Percent in September
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in September, matching the lowest rate on record. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its September 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.2 percentage points over the year.
Two local communities get funding for water projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $236 million for 23 water infrastructure projects across 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Mercer and Lawrence Counties.
Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Jail Officials Across Pa. Sound Alarm as Mental Health Crisis Puts People at Risk, Survey Finds
County jails across Pennsylvania lack the resources to address a growing mental health crisis, putting some of the most vulnerable incarcerated people at heightened risk, according to a statewide survey by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. (Photo credit: Elizabeth Robertson/Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Danielle Ohl of...
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
Explanation given for delays on $7 million construction project in downtown Greensburg
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — 11 News got the latest on a major construction project in downtown Greensburg. This spring, we told you part of the underground parking garage at the Westmoreland County courthouse had to be closed, as it was starting to fall apart. A $7 million project was...
County seeking developer to run private children's detention center on former Shuman site
Allegheny County is looking for a developer to buy the site of the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and has indicated it will give strong preference to applicants interested in opening a private, regional juvenile detention center. During public hearing held last night on the county’s proposed budget, various county...
