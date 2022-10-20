ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

abc27 News

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
YourErie

Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the interest of public safety, the Petroleum Center Truss Bridge was closed due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, according to a release. The bridge carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County and is located within Oil Creek State Park […]
wkok.com

AP Reports on Pennsylvania Elections Involved in Two Court Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
explore venango

Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 4.1 Percent in September

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in September, matching the lowest rate on record. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its September 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.2 percentage points over the year.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
explore venango

Jail Officials Across Pa. Sound Alarm as Mental Health Crisis Puts People at Risk, Survey Finds

County jails across Pennsylvania lack the resources to address a growing mental health crisis, putting some of the most vulnerable incarcerated people at heightened risk, according to a statewide survey by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. (Photo credit: Elizabeth Robertson/Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Danielle Ohl of...
wtae.com

Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance

SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
