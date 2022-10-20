Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City Beats Herculaneum
(Crystal City) The Crystal City Hornets used a variety of ways of scoring as they propelled themselves to a 32-14 win over the Hercuaneum Black Cats. The Hornets improve their record to 8-1 while Herculaneum slips to 5-4. The Hornets got on the scoreboard on the very first play of...
mymoinfo.com
Central Dominates Farmington On Senior Night
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels dominated the Farmington Knights on senior night 48-14 in Park Hills on KREI. The big play was the story of the game for Central. On the Rebels’ first drive, Casen Murphy found Kannon Harlowe for 45 yards for a score. On their next drive,...
mymoinfo.com
St. Vincent eyes a football conference title as they travel to Jefferson R-7 on J98
(Festus) The St. Vincent Indians football team has a chance to win the I-55 Conference championship outright as they play at Jefferson R-7 tonight (Friday) in the J98 Game of the Week. St. Vincent comes in at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Indians Coach Tim Schumer says this team took its lumps last year, but that experience has helped this year’s team gain momentum.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Travels To Central On KREI
(Park Hills) In the final game of the regular season, it’s a rivalry between two schools only 15 minutes apart. The 7-1 Central Rebels host the 3-5 Farmington Knights on AM-800 KREI. It is a tie-breaker of sorts as both teams have won three games in their past six meetings. Farmington Head Coach Erik Kruppe says this rivalry is built on respect.
semoball.com
Jackson football blows out Festus to end regular season 6-3
JACKSON — The Jackson Indians closed out their regular season with a 52-0 win over the Festus Tigers on Friday night at Jackson High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley was impressed with his team’s defensive effort. “Festus scored over 90 points combined in their last two games,” Eckley...
semoball.com
C3 No. 6 Hillsboro jumps on Mules early, often
HILLSBORO – The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
semoball.com
Winning streak ends: State-ranked Hillsboro downs Mules in regular-season finale
HILLSBORO — The 2022 football season for Poplar Bluff has involved two very different chapters, as the Mules opened the year with four consecutive defeats, before correcting its journey and winning four straight games heading into a road test at Class 4 No. 7-ranked Hillsboro on Friday. Though the...
St. Louis soccer stadium delays leaving fans on edge
It’s been a month since FOX 2 first reported a major setback for the new St. Louis soccer stadium. There’s still no set date on when fans can expect to watch a match in person.
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 wraps up 1st quarter, parent teacher conferences underway
(Festus) The 1st quarter of school wrapped up for the Festus R-6 School District. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says it has been a great year so far. Over the past couple of years school district’s have offered virtual parent teacher conference meetings; however, schools are starting to go back to the in-person format.
mymoinfo.com
Karen Louise Waldecker – Service 11/5/22 10 a.m.
Karen Louise Waldecker of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 59. Her visitation will be Saturday, November 5th at 10 o’clock with a service at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery in Bay, Missouri.
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
KMOV
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
St. Mary's High School will be open next year, president says
Earlier in the fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would be eliminating two Catholic schools in the city. Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, told KMOX that the plan is for the school to remain open.
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: More warmth and wind
Expect the high winds in the St. Louis area to continue. The winds will be heavy Saturday night through Monday.
