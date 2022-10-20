ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australian republicans must support the Indigenous voice referendum or risk losing theirs when the time comes

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIErS_0ifrAfL800
The outgoing Australian Republic Movement chair, Peter FitzSimons. Thom Woodroofe and Tully Fletcher say ‘most Australians support the voice and the ARM must join them.’

For years, the received wisdom in Australian politics has been that it would take the passing of the much-respected Queen Elizabeth II to make Australia a republic. And yet now that sad event has come to pass, polls show support for an Australian republic has barely changed.

This is why Australian republicans need to grapple with some hard truths and make some big decisions to have any chance of success, should the Albanese Labor government decide – as they have suggested they will – to call a republic referendum if they win a second term.

One of these hard truths is how comprehensively the 1999 republic referendum failed despite a fresh popular movement for change led by an energetic future prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull. The proposal wasn’t just defeated, it was crushed: a clear majority of 55% of Australians nationwide voted against it. As did all states and territories bar the ACT (though Victoria came close as well). This was a far cry from the majority of people in a majority of states needed to change the Australian constitution – a feat that has only been achieved eight times in 44 referedums throughout our history.

The second hard truth is that Australian republicans have hardly moved the dial in the two decades since. The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) continues to exist and advocate for the cause, but polling remains lukewarm and the ARM’s organised efforts – despite a small and gallant staff – could hardly be called a campaign. The ARM’s communications and media are patchy, events are little more than social gatherings for true believers, there is no effort to build a broad-based coalition across the community and there is no discernible effort to connect with Australians under 40, who have never been given a chance to vote to change their constitution.

The final hard truth is the Albanese government will call a referendum on the First Nations voice to parliament first, and – regardless of its success – there’s no guarantee a republic referendum will be called after that. While the prime minister has foreshadowed a republic referendum and appointed an assistant minister for the republic, governments, like generals, don’t like marching into battles they can’t win.

Australian republicans therefore have three big decisions to take before they’ll be ready for the prime minister to hand them the field marshal’s baton.

The first of these big decisions is obviously structural. What would be the model for an Australian head of state to replace the British monarchy? Many argue this issue lost republicans the 1999 referendum, with Australians rejecting the minimalist “politicians republic” where the federal parliament chose the president.

They’re probably right: subsequent polling confirmed Australians favour a directly elected president with strictly limited powers and chosen from a pool of candidates nominated by the parliaments of the land. The ARM’s recently adopted “Australian choice model”, modelled on the successful, century-old Irish presidency, was smart work and an important step in the right direction. Australian republicans now need to have the courage and unity to stay on this path to give themselves the best chance of success.

The second big decision is a principled one – but a big one. Will the ARM embrace this historic moment and back the referendum on a First Nations voice to parliament, taking the opportunity to engage republicans in Australia’s first referendum campaign in two decades, and a campaign with every chance of success?

After all, the republic and the voice are two pillars of the same vision: an independent country, reconciled with First Nations, colonial and migrant histories, proud of who we are and what we’ve achieved together, and united by a head of state we all have a say in choosing.

There are pragmatic factors here too: while the voice still has work to do in building a national campaign, polling suggests it already has support from a referendum – winning over a majority of Australians across the political spectrum. This echoes the 1967 referendum on the recognition of First Nations Australians, which was the most successful referendum in our history with more than 90% support.

But translating support into votes always takes people, money, organisation and work. The ARM’s 50,000 members and supporters would certainly help. Conversely, if the voice referendum fails, republicans can forget about their own referendum for another generation – it just wouldn’t make political sense for an Albanese government to roll the referendum dice again for one that looks even less certain of victory. In other words, the voice could use republicans; but republicans would be crazy not to support the voice.

The principled point is even more important: how could the ARM stand on the sidelines while fellow constitutional reformers fight for a more inclusive and representative country? And if the voice succeeds, how could the ARM look First Nations Australians in the eye and ask them to support a republic if the ARM refused to support them?

It’s unthinkable, yet this is precisely what the ARM is doing and what some republicans want it to keep doing. And it’s about as entitled as thinking an unelected monarch living in a palace 15,000 kilometres away should rule over Australia. The fact is most Australians, including most Coalition voters, support the voice and the ARM must join them.

The final big decision is about ensuring Australian republicans learn from and build real partnerships with Australia’s other great and successful movements for change, whether it be the trade union movement – Australia’s oldest, largest, most organised, and most successful progressive campaign – or more recent campaigns for marriage equality, climate action, integrity in politics and media diversity. This will be especially important for mobilisation on an issue that doesn’t touch most people’s day-to-day lives in the same way.

The key to all these campaigns has been hard work and smart, meaningful partnerships across politics, business, unions and the community. These partnerships are the difference between being a pressure group or a genuine movement for change. Between being noisy or being credible. Between winning or losing.

Making these big decisions will determine whether the ARM is ready to seize the most consequential moment it has seen in two decades, or whether it loses a once-in-a-generation opportunity and the friends we still have.

  • Thom Woodroofe and Tully Fletcher are both standing for the Australian Republic Movement’s national committee. They are progressive campaigners and policy advisers in their respective fields

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Voices: Is Boris Johnson still a vote winner? Britain has changed in the last three years

Supporters of Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign are making two key arguments. The first is that he is a proven election winner. The second is that, unlike any of his rivals, he has a mandate from the electorate to be prime minister.But how persuasive are these arguments when we subject them to a degree of scrutiny?There is no denying the success that Mr Johnson brought his party in 2019. He inherited a party that was deeply divided over how to proceed with Brexit and stood at just 25 per cent in the polls. Indeed, the Conservatives had suffered...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

483K+
Followers
109K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy