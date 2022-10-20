ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State announces $30 million commitment to improve WNY greenways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday $30.1 million in funding that will go towards beautifying and improving greenways along the Niagara River. “Western New York is home to world-class parks and trails that showcase the natural beauty and recreational opportunities that our state has to offer,” Hochul said. “I’m proud to celebrate […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo Public Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI

The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section Six, citing discrimination. In Wednesday night's board meeting, Board President Lou Petrucci accused the association and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY
WKBW-TV

Gov. Hochul and Mayor Brown announce establishment of 'May 14 Memorial Commission'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the establishment of the "May 14th Memorial Commission" on Friday. 10 people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred on May 14 at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

43North winners selected Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new class of winners of the 43North competition were crowned Thursday night. Five companies were chosen to receive $1 million in funding as the grand prize winners of the eighth annual competition. The winners were selected a Shea's Performing Arts Center. This year's winners include:
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

