Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
State announces $30 million commitment to improve WNY greenways
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday $30.1 million in funding that will go towards beautifying and improving greenways along the Niagara River. “Western New York is home to world-class parks and trails that showcase the natural beauty and recreational opportunities that our state has to offer,” Hochul said. “I’m proud to celebrate […]
wutv29.com
Buffalo Public Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI
The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section Six, citing discrimination. In Wednesday night's board meeting, Board President Lou Petrucci accused the association and...
Teachers residency program helping with teacher shortages
The University at Buffalo just received a $3.5 million grant to expand its teacher residency program, which will alleviate the teacher shortage in the Kenton School District.
Too Much or Not Enough: Buffalo Schools Will Spend $3 Million On Security
Buffalo Public Schools has approved a $3 million budget to upgrade security equipment. Do you think it's too much or not enough? Over the past year or so, there have been quite a few violent incidents at Buffalo Public Schools. We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children...
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Thursday, state assemblyman Bill Conrad was in North Tonawanda to announce new funding for the city police department. That $125,000 grant will include security upgrades to police headquarters, new mounted radar units, a swat truck computer, and improvements to the police department's gun range.
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
New organization looks to help veteran after seeing 7 Problem Solver report
Haley McDougall and Hayatte Abebe started Hope4Homes last month to give back to people in Buffalo, including veterans in need.
WKBW-TV
Gov. Hochul and Mayor Brown announce establishment of 'May 14 Memorial Commission'
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the establishment of the "May 14th Memorial Commission" on Friday. 10 people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred on May 14 at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
43North winners selected Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new class of winners of the 43North competition were crowned Thursday night. Five companies were chosen to receive $1 million in funding as the grand prize winners of the eighth annual competition. The winners were selected a Shea's Performing Arts Center. This year's winners include:
Bennett High School football player ruled eligible as BPS files human rights complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Section VI informed Buffalo Public Schools that the Bennett High School football player who was ruled ineligible last week will now be eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. The athlete was ruled ineligible after he had competed...
wnypapers.com
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for memorial for victims killed in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood, elected and community leaders announced Friday. The shooting “is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We want to do...
Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature. 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels. Specifically,...
2 On Your Side
