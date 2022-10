The atmosphere will be loud and crazy today at Yankee Stadium where the Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over an old friend, Gerrit Cole. Houston will hand the ball to Cristian Javier, a man that tossed the first seven innings of the Astros three man no-hitter this summer here in New York. Join us on 740 KTRH starting at 3 for the pregame coverage. All of our coverage from New York is brought to you by Karbach Brewing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO