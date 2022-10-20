ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Lake Placid.

The Northern Adirondack Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Lake Placid Senior High School on October 20, 2022, 13:30:00.

Northern Adirondack Senior High School
Lake Placid Senior High School
October 20, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Northeastern Clinton Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Lake Placid Senior High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Northeastern Clinton Senior High School
Lake Placid Senior High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

