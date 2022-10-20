Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
wvxu.org
OTR housing development moves ahead, bypassing historic conservation board opposition
The Cincinnati Planning Commission voted Friday to approve a density variance for a permanent supportive housing project in Over-the-Rhine. The project will have 44 units of housing for people who have experienced long term homelessness, with on-site case management and supportive services. If council also approves it, the development will...
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects on NKY region’s highways; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
WKRC
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
Fox 19
A sweet swap: How to get paid for your unwanted candy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - HealthyWage kicked off their “Cash for Candy” program, which allows anyone in the U.S. to donate excess, unwanted and unopened candy and get paid for it. Participants can donate their candy to Operation Shoebox by Nov. 22 and earn up to $100 per person, or...
Structure built on the foundation of a burnt down house, catches fire
Upon arrival firemen found the remnants of a house that had previously burnt down. On top of the burnt foundation they witnessed a small structure.
New City of Covington grant program to support ideas aimed at creating a ‘sense of place’
Do you have an idea about how to enhance the appearance of your community? Maybe something that will build a sense of place by way of public art or a public gathering space? Something that says, “this is the bold side of the river?”. If you do, don’t keep...
Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
City of Covington seeking volunteers, sites for October 22 Great American Cleanup projects
If you’re the outdoorsy, “like-to-keep-my-community-looking good” type, then you’re just the person to help lead a neighborhood or site cleanup in The Cov for next Saturday’s Great American Cleanup event. Each year, Keep Covington Beautiful and The Center for Great Neighborhoods partner with the City...
At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading
Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
Fox 19
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sale of a luxury apartment complex that anchors The Banks finalized Friday. Crawford Hoying purchased The Current at The Banks for $89.7 million. Radius at The Banks is part of the sale as well and will be closed as a separate transaction in the near future.
City of Florence to hold prescription drug take back event as part of DEA Take Back Day October 29
The City of Florence will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Event in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) Take Back Day. The event offers a chance to safely dispose of unused prescription medications. During the event, only pills are accepted and no liquids, ointments or sharps will be allowed.
dayton.com
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
