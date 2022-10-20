ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
daytonlocal.com

Holiday in Lights moves to new location

The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

A sweet swap: How to get paid for your unwanted candy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - HealthyWage kicked off their “Cash for Candy” program, which allows anyone in the U.S. to donate excess, unwanted and unopened candy and get paid for it. Participants can donate their candy to Operation Shoebox by Nov. 22 and earn up to $100 per person, or...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading

Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
columbusunderground.com

Hotel Planned for Casino Site

Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County

LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
LEBANON, OH
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

