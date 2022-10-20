ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Transplant recipient helping guide others through kidney disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ali Hooks says, “I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to receive a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and with that, I ended up becoming a part of South Plains Kidney Foundation.”. Ali Hooks was 18 years old when she received...
LUBBOCK, TX
United Way Releases 2022 Community Status Report

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County. The 2022 report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic but also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Order of Daedalians, a military pilots association in Lubbock, is working to spark more interest in the United States military by taking 58 ROTC students from Texas Tech University up in planes. One member, Larry Warmoth, says the Air Force is short thousands of pilots...
LUBBOCK, TX
Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
LUBBOCK, TX
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
LUBBOCK, TX
Our Town Wolfforth: Software upgrade in place to accommodate growth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - When a community undergoes major growth, changes need to be made. In the next decade, Wolfforth is expected to double in size. One of the changes needed is an upgrade in software, which has been used since 2007. “This software package is going to add customer...
WOLFFORTH, TX
1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a shooting at Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview. Plainview police stated the person was “shot multiple times” and was taken to a Lubbock hospital to treat their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
PLAINVIEW, TX
‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former owner David Dean says, “We knew that we had found the right new owners for Joyland.”. David Dean has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but after years of financial struggles, David and his wife decided to sell the beloved amusement park. The news of the park closing was devastating for many West Texans.
LUBBOCK, TX
Dezarey Marie Ramos sentenced to 20 years for planning drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting her role in a 2019 drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy and injured his grandmother. PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock woman arrested, charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old Court documents say back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
LUBBOCK, TX
Warmer temperatures for this week, storm system for next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and numerous 80+ temperatures over the South Plains this afternoon. There will be more 80-degree afternoon highs over the next 2-3 days as we move into the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny through Sunday, although clouds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday. As...
LUBBOCK, TX
City of Wilson issues boil water notice

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
WILSON, TX
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
LUBBOCK, TX
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
LUBBOCK, TX

