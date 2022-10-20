ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State to provide more than $310,000 to replace aging school buses in effort to reduce diesel emissions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will provide $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth. All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Recycling Today

Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility

Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Record fish caught in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
