Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
Most of Kentucky still in at least ‘moderately dry’ drought category; NKY counties ‘abnormally dry’
Little or no precipitation fell in Kentucky during the past seven days, so the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday now shows most of the state in at least the moderate drought category. In the report, the area of no drought in Kentucky has shrunk from 15.32% to 14.09%,...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects on NKY region’s highways; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky names Gina Douthat as new general manager
The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced the selection of Gina Douthat as the organization’s new general manager. Douthat, who assumes the new role immediately, has held various positions with TANK since 1997, most recently as Deputy General Manager and Director of Communications and Development. During her...
State to provide more than $310,000 to replace aging school buses in effort to reduce diesel emissions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will provide $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth. All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program,...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: NKY’s Corinth Lake offers easy access, good facilities, and improving fisheries
Editor’s note: This is the seventh article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Corinth Lake is in southern Grant County, about two miles west of Corinth. From Interstate-75 at Exit 144 drive east on Ky. 330 to Corinth, go north on U.S. 25, take a left on Ragtown Road, and follow the signs.
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
Election ’22: Sharp attacks dominate several state House races in Northern Kentucky
It’s going down to the mire. It’s a fierce race for the Kentucky House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky’s 69th District that includes Florence, Erlanger, Elsmere and Ridgeview Heights. Charges of extremism, intimidation, violence and other unsavory practices have been swirling about the campaigns of Republican Steven...
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility
Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
Record fish caught in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Election ’22: Candidates for local councils speak out; Aaron Gillum, Florence; Julie Smith-Morrow, Newport
This January, after reviewing the list of candidates who had filed to run, I made a commitment to our city, to be willing, able, and effective representing my neighbors on Florence City Council. Even with more than a decade of corporate leadership experience, as well as service to county, local...
Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast
Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
