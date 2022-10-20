ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky to kick on 21st annual winter coat drive October 19

For the 21st year, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will be providing winter coats to Northern Kentucky adults and children in need through its annual coat drive. The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.
Horizon Funds’ The 410 to focus gifts on community development, vibrancy; applications open October 17

Members of Horizon Community Funds’ 40-member giving circle, The 410, voted last week to focus their combined gifts for 2022 on community development and vibrancy in Northern Kentucky. “The members of The 410 are individuals who are deeply committed to seeing Northern Kentucky thrive,” said Horizon Community Funds President...
Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
OKI awards $69 million for 34 transportation projects throughout the Tri-state region

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) on Thursday announced the award of $69 million for 34 transportation projects in the region. “Today, the OKI Board unanimously agreed to make a $69 million-dollar investment in infrastructure within our three-state region,” said Board President and Clermont County Commissioner David Painter. “These 34 transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region. OKI’s Board is committed to making Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana better places to live, work, and raise a family.”
Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website aimed at increasing public health and protection

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the launch of a new website – FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov – where Kentuckians can easily report foodborne issues. Until now, when someone suspected foodborne illness, it was reported to district or local health departments via phone, then a decision was made as to whether further investigation was needed. The new website allows for quick and easy reporting by consumers. The website also allows state public health officials to get the necessary information more efficiently, and in return, allows for quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
State to provide more than $310,000 to replace aging school buses in effort to reduce diesel emissions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will provide $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth. All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program,...
Drought and windy conditions mixing to create fire hazards across the state; wildfire season underway

Windy conditions, combined with the ongoing drought conditions being experienced in much of Kentucky, have helped contribute to fires, especially in the western part of the state. Two firefighters were injured battling a field fire in Princeton that consumed a home and vehicles and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters...
Call to strengthen Kentucky’s Move Over Law comes as risk to roadside workers continues to increase

Roadside workers and first responders — including law enforcement officers, road construction crews and tow truck operators — spend much of their workdays mere feet away from speeding traffic, putting their lives on the line to keep our roadways and road users safe. Sadly, these roadside workers and rescuers are being struck by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate, prompting for AAA to call for strengthen the move over law in Kentucky.
