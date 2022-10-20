Read full article on original website
Related
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky to kick on 21st annual winter coat drive October 19
For the 21st year, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will be providing winter coats to Northern Kentucky adults and children in need through its annual coat drive. The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.
Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky names Gina Douthat as new general manager
The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced the selection of Gina Douthat as the organization’s new general manager. Douthat, who assumes the new role immediately, has held various positions with TANK since 1997, most recently as Deputy General Manager and Director of Communications and Development. During her...
Gov. Beshear announces state’s Medicaid program will expand to cover dental, vision, hearing services
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The goal here,” he said...
Horizon Funds’ The 410 to focus gifts on community development, vibrancy; applications open October 17
Members of Horizon Community Funds’ 40-member giving circle, The 410, voted last week to focus their combined gifts for 2022 on community development and vibrancy in Northern Kentucky. “The members of The 410 are individuals who are deeply committed to seeing Northern Kentucky thrive,” said Horizon Community Funds President...
Most of Kentucky still in at least ‘moderately dry’ drought category; NKY counties ‘abnormally dry’
Little or no precipitation fell in Kentucky during the past seven days, so the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday now shows most of the state in at least the moderate drought category. In the report, the area of no drought in Kentucky has shrunk from 15.32% to 14.09%,...
Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast
Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
OKI awards $69 million for 34 transportation projects throughout the Tri-state region
The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) on Thursday announced the award of $69 million for 34 transportation projects in the region. “Today, the OKI Board unanimously agreed to make a $69 million-dollar investment in infrastructure within our three-state region,” said Board President and Clermont County Commissioner David Painter. “These 34 transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region. OKI’s Board is committed to making Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana better places to live, work, and raise a family.”
Election ’22: Sharp attacks dominate several state House races in Northern Kentucky
It’s going down to the mire. It’s a fierce race for the Kentucky House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky’s 69th District that includes Florence, Erlanger, Elsmere and Ridgeview Heights. Charges of extremism, intimidation, violence and other unsavory practices have been swirling about the campaigns of Republican Steven...
KY Department of Ed releases annual School Report Card; shows ‘profound COVID impact on students’
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 through 11 during the...
Kentucky gas prices fall on the week as demand decreases, recession fears impact oil markets
Fears of a global economic recession led to oil prices dropping $7 a barrel last week, taking some of the pain out of pump prices. Decreased demand also put downward pressure on gas prices, as drivers fueled up less frequently during the first half of October. According to the Energy...
Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website aimed at increasing public health and protection
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the launch of a new website – FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov – where Kentuckians can easily report foodborne issues. Until now, when someone suspected foodborne illness, it was reported to district or local health departments via phone, then a decision was made as to whether further investigation was needed. The new website allows for quick and easy reporting by consumers. The website also allows state public health officials to get the necessary information more efficiently, and in return, allows for quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
Town Hall tonight so state Opioid Abatement Commission can hear from victims, families
A Town Hall meeting will take place at the Kenton County Government Center in Covington tonight to hear from individuals and their families who have been affected by the state’s opioid crisis. One of eight Town Hall meetings to be held around the state will help the Opioid Abatement...
State to provide more than $310,000 to replace aging school buses in effort to reduce diesel emissions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will provide $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth. All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program,...
Vast improvement in COVID numbers — 103 counties in green zone; now in ‘living-with-COVID’ phase
The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
Latest COVID report mostly good news, but shows rise in hospital ventilator use, positivity
The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, was mostly good news, with the exception of the positivity rate and hospital ventilator use, both of which posted a rise. A total of 3,240 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the...
Drought and windy conditions mixing to create fire hazards across the state; wildfire season underway
Windy conditions, combined with the ongoing drought conditions being experienced in much of Kentucky, have helped contribute to fires, especially in the western part of the state. Two firefighters were injured battling a field fire in Princeton that consumed a home and vehicles and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters...
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
Call to strengthen Kentucky’s Move Over Law comes as risk to roadside workers continues to increase
Roadside workers and first responders — including law enforcement officers, road construction crews and tow truck operators — spend much of their workdays mere feet away from speeding traffic, putting their lives on the line to keep our roadways and road users safe. Sadly, these roadside workers and rescuers are being struck by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate, prompting for AAA to call for strengthen the move over law in Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0