Yonkers Mayor Spano Appoints Lisa Reyes Deputy Director of Communications
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced this week his appointment of Lisa Reyes as the city’s new Deputy Communications Director. “I know Lisa will use her years of experience in communications to great advantage,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “She will certainly prove to be an incredible asset for this city, with her diverse background specifically as a former journalist, she will bring a fresh new perspective to our Communications team.”
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor Says Council Plans To Place Town Manager on Administrative Leave
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller issued a longer statement Thursday regarding allegations against the Township Manager Timothy Stafford made by the town’s chief financial officer, stating that the council plans to place Stafford on administrative leave at its Tuesday council meeting:. As mayor, I take very seriously any allegation of...
Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle
Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
essexnewsdaily.com
Communion breakfast at St. Peter’s celebrates Msgr. Reilly
BELLEVILLE, NJ — As is customary during the month of October, the St. Peter’s Confraternity of the Holy Rosary in Belleville once more held its annual Communion breakfast recently. Close to 100 parishioners and friends attended the event at the Chandelier and listened to a keynote speech from Monsignor William J. Reilly, a longtime priest who has held several key roles in the Archdiocese of Newark since his ordination in 1965.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given
Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman
On Thursday night, Clifton NJ Superintendent Danny Robertozzi, is set to make a formal recommendation to the board of education on whether to remove Jewish holidays from the school calendar as a way to have students finish the school year at an earlier date. On his list of holidays that he intends to target, are Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur, the two holiest days of the year.
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
kearnian.com
Welcome New Superintendent Mrs. Encarnacao!
The 2022-2023 school year introduced current KHS students to the first look of some major changes and innovations that are just getting underway. Whether it was furniture added to the library or new equipment added to the programs, the high school has seen new changes happen left and right. One of the district’s biggest changes however is our newly appointed Superintendent, Flora Encarnacao! Encarnacao replaced Patricia Blood last July, and is looking forward to seeing what will become of Kearny schools.
talkofthesound.com
Special Treatment of New Rochelle Police Brutality Cop Concealed from DA by Judges, Cops, Court Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 19, 2022) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was never told of unprecedented special treatment accorded to New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro between July 2021 and July 2022, before and after court proceedings, in his high-profile police brutality case, Talk of the Sound has confirmed.
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
