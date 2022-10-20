Read full article on original website
Pakistan election commission disqualifies former PM khan from public office – local media
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shivam Patel in...
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
Italy’s Meloni accepts mandate to form new government
ROME (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy’s next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister. Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties...
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Pakistan taken off global watchdog’s ‘grey’ list for terrorism financing
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has been removed from an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing, the head of the international money laundering watchdog which makes the list said on Friday. The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action...
UK’s Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet, the Sunday Times reports
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared...
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
Reaction to China’s 20th Communist Party Congress
(Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:. ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC...
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson is flying back to Britain as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. The potential candidates to replace...
Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported. “Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians...
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in W.Bank, Palestinian officials say
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian health officials said, and a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem, police said. The Israeli military said its troops were trying to detain a vehicle after its passengers had crossed illegally...
Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Palestinians say one killed during Israeli army raid in West Bank
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops who conducted an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Palestinian witnesses said clashes had broken out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid. An Israeli...
