Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NEWT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and...
Zacks.com
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ADP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AFRM - Free Report) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed at $50.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment...
Zacks.com
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.13, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — are set to report. These five companies currently account for about 23% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Most of these are expected to report slowing profit and revenue growth, or even year-over-year declines, for the three months ending in September, according to the analyst estimates.
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st
MOV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers that designs, manufactures and distributes watches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days. Movado Group Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Zacks.com
Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CBAN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.1% downward over the last 60 days. Accenture (. ACN -...
Zacks.com
Verizon Communications (VZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
VZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.13%. A...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Intuit, Diageo & Sony
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Intuit Inc. (INTU), Diageo plc (DEO) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Zacks.com
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Comments / 0