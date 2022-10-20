Johnstown, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Johnstown.
The Ferndale Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Conemaugh Valley High School on October 20, 2022, 13:30:00.
Ferndale Area High School
Conemaugh Valley High School
October 20, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Central High School - Martinsburg volleyball team will have a game with Bishop McCort Catholic High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Central High School - Martinsburg
Bishop McCort Catholic High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Somerset Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Richland High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Somerset Area High School
Richland High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Ferndale Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Conemaugh Valley High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Ferndale Area High School
Conemaugh Valley High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Central Cambria High School volleyball team will have a game with Westmont Hilltop High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Central Cambria High School
Westmont Hilltop High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
