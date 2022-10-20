Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Texas police find 84 illegal immigrants in truck after tip from 'concerned citizen'
A tip from a resident led police in South Texas to 84 illegal immigrants shortly after they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra's deputies responded Thursday to the call of a "concerned citizen" who reported suspicious activity in the Rio Grande Valley. "A...
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Texas authorities disrupt two illegal migrant smuggling operations, thousands still get away
Texas authorities disrupted multiple human smuggling attempts recently near the U.S. and Mexican border, with one car crashing into a ditch.
San Antonio ex-police officer charged in shooting of teenager
Oct 11 (Reuters) - San Antonio police on Tuesday arrested one of their own recently fired officers and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official for shooting an unarmed 17-year-old who was eating in a fast-food parking lot.
Indiana man arrested for alleged human smuggling after crashing car during high-speed chase in Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Indiana man on human smuggling charges after he crashed during a high-speed chase in Uvalde County.
Texas troopers apprehend 15 illegal immigrants seen on video fleeing work truck
More than a dozen illegal immigrants were arrested last week after they crossed the border and later fled from Texas authorities while in a work truck.
