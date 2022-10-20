Read full article on original website
Did the Free Market Ruin Our Economy? A Soho Forum Debate
"Free market ideology is largely responsible for the dismal performance of the U.S. economy over the past few decades." That is the resolution for a live debate taking place on Monday, October 15, 2022, at the Sheen Center in downtown Manhattan. The debate is also being livestreamed on YouTube. Defending...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
Washington Examiner
Inflation has made large stimulus checks too politically expensive to discuss
An Oct. 16 New York Times article (“ Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy. They Don’t Want to Talk About It. ”) reviews how lawmakers who supported large federal stimulus checks dispersed in 2021 now barely mention those payments. The article notes:. Democratic candidates in...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Saudis Sought Oil Production Cut So Deep It Surprised Even Russia
The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+’s announcement earlier this month that it was cutting 2 million barrels of oil per day — a move that would drive up the price of oil just a month before midterm elections — rankled Democrats in Washington. They accused Riyadh of aligning itself with Russia, another powerful member of OPEC+, which would indeed profit off the move. “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Imagine if each of us could direct where our taxes were spent. Meet TaxTrack
Ahead of this week’s budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants Australians to prepare for a serious conversation about how to pay for the services we need. We’ve developed a proposal to make that conversation more real. Australians pay a lot of tax (although less than in some other countries) and we pay it in a lot of ways: through income tax, the goods and services tax, excise duties, stamp duties, council rates, and capital gains tax. Most of us accept tax, if grudgingly. But many aren’t happy with how it is spent. Enter TaxTrack – our hypothetical proposal for democratising taxation,...
Report: Extreme heat will hit urban poor the hardest, worsening inequality
The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Extreme heat kills more people globally than any other climate-change related hazard, and will likely increase human suffering in parts of the world with already high humanitarian needs, according to a new report. The joint report from the...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
Several U.S. oil and gas associations have reacted after the Biden administration revealed that it was taking additional energy measures. American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “at a time when American energy can be a stabilizing force at home and abroad, we urge caution in continuing to rely on short-term efforts that are no substitute for sound long-term policies that enable American energy leadership”.
Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: what's driving up the price of milk
At the end of 2021, the cost of a litre of home-brand milk in an Australian supermarket was about $1.30. It’s now about $1.60. What will it cost at the end of 2022? That depends on the continued effect of flooding on prime dairy-production regions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, as well as on global economic conditions. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Science has projected a 28% increase in the farm-gate milk price in 2022-23 – to 72.5 cents per litre, a record high. With less milk being produced, it could be even more....
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used in an emergency, such as a pandemic, they typically stay in the stockpile until their use-by date, then are sent to landfill. Surely there’s a better way, especially with some developing nations short of medical supplies. Donating surplus stock to developing countries seems an obvious solution. Our study looked at the...
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
Apple, Amazon earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter deal deadline, new home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
The housing market ‘is crashing,’ says KPMG chief economist
With 19 days until the elections, voters are concerned around the economic landscape. CNBC Senior Economics Report Steve Liesman and KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk discuss the state of the economy and concerns about a looming recession.Oct. 20, 2022.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
New IRS Tax Form Will Include NFTs For The First Time
This week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States took action to answer at least one point that cryptocurrency investors have been asking: how taxpayers should account for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Since the introduction of NFTs in 2021, the tax definition of these assets has been murky, with...
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
TechRadar
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
Chip Wars
David Kris opens this episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast by laying out some of the massive disruption that the Biden Administration has kicked off in China's semiconductor industry – and among its Western suppliers. The reverberations of the administration's new measures will be felt for years, and the Chinese government's response, not to mention the ultimate consequences, remains uncertain.
Reason.com
