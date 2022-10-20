ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver

The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
MY 103.5

Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime

This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD searching for shooter in downtown Billings fight

The BPD is searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened late Monday night in downtown Billings. According to Sgt. Schwartz of the BPD, the suspect and victim knew each other and got into an altercation. The suspect fired one round and then fled the scene in the 1500 block of Broadwater Avenue. No one was injured.
103.7 The Hawk

Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer

I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

“Brushing Scam” Affecting Billings Residents

Online shopping was big before the pandemic, but now it’s bigger than ever. It usually makes our lives easier with a click of a button, and bam! The package shows up and we get all happy. Yay for capitalism and materialism!. But here’s what happened. We moved here two...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

