Forum features those vying for spots at Redmond City Hall
A candidate forum for those running for Redmond Mayor and seats on the City Council was held Saturday afternoon. The forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County was held at the Veterans of Foreign War post in Redmond. The...
City Council Authorizes Purchase of Core Area Property
At its meeting Wednesday, the City Council approved buying the 1.2-acre site at 705 NE First Street and 755 NE First Street for $3 million, subject to an appraisal and an 80-day due diligence period. The property is leased by the current owner to MCP Petroleum. MCP Petroleum will continue to lease the property from the City when the purchase closes.
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election
Oregon general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on the ballot including picking a new governor, a new congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th District and U.S. senator. There are also multiple local races and measures. Here is a look at dropbox locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook...
Bend ‘mobility hubs’ project aims to offer one-stop array of transportation services, have fewer cars on the road
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Imagine a "mobility hub" where you can easily access an Uber or Lyft, shuttles, bikeshares, and also get a bite to eat. Cascades East Transit is planning on creating just that. The post Bend ‘mobility hubs’ project aims to offer one-stop array of transportation services, have fewer cars on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
Mulch piles catch fire at Knott Landfill in Bend
You may have noticed smoke and fire coming from the area of Knott Landfill in Bend Thursday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue said several large piles of mulch caught fire in the Deschutes Recycling yard at the landfill. The fire was spread by strong winds. Firefighters stopped the fire with...
Mt. Bachelor, Deschutes County receive $1 million state DOE grant for biomass project at resort
The Oregon Department of Energy said this week it has selected 21 recipients for a total of $12 million in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds, including $1 million to Mt. Bachelor and Deschutes County for a planned biomass project at the ski resort. The post Mt. Bachelor, Deschutes County receive $1 million state DOE grant for biomass project at resort appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
The Big Playback 10/21 Pt. 1: Summit stuffs Mountain View and Caldera takes a close one from Redmond
The rainy weather was certainly a factor in both games. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please...
Drazan At Bend Homelessness Roundtable
BEND, OR -- Republican nominee for Governor, Christine Drazan met with local politicians and veterans outreach officials in Bend Thursday for a roundtable discussion on homelessness. She heard about the challenges and solutions in Deschutes County. “I think the number that was mentioned was about 2 thousand anticipated folks that...
▶️ 9 Redmond small businesses burglarized in 6 days; Police ask public’s help
Nine small Redmond businesses were burglarized over the past week and police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. The burglaries occurred between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 20, Redmond Police said in a statement. In most cases, the burglars showed up on foot, broke in after hours and stole or attempted to steal cash.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
▶️ La Pine rollover crash leaves driver with serious injuries
Speed and fatigue are being called contributors in a rollover crash on Highway 97 in La Pine early Friday morning. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a red 1994 BMW convertible, driven by a 23-year-old California man, was headed north on U.S. 97 just before 3:00 a.m. That’s when, according to the sheriff’s department, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and left the road.
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
‘A real problem’: DUIIs on the rise in Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past week, police say a drugged driver crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station, and they say the deadly crash on the parkway Wednesday night involved both a drunk and a drugged driver. The post ‘A real problem’: DUIIs on the rise in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Sisters community conversation event focusses on homelessness
Twice a year, the City of Sisters holds a community conversation event. Thursday night, the focus was homelessness. The event held by Citizen4Community saw six different panelists speak. “We hope that with this wide group of individuals, we will be able to go deeper into the problems that Sisters is...
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
▶️ A friendlier ‘Shark Tank’: Bend’s Venture Conference wraps up 19th year
Bend’s annual Venture Conference wrapped up Friday. The 19th VC took place at the Tower Theatre over the last two days with 14 companies pitching their ideas to potential Investors. These companies range from consumer goods marketers to tech firms. One organizer calls it a friendlier version of the...
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
