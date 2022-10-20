Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
KSBW.com
Rescue operation conducted in Monterey County, Coast Guard confirms
SALINAS, Calif. — A rescue operation was conducted early on Saturday off of the Monterey Peninsula, the Coast Guard said. A helicopter was used during the operation and was seen flying near Carmel and Pacific Grove. This is a developing story, and KSBW will update with the latest information...
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Cal-Fire burned about 2000 acres over the last two days. But the prescribed burn went out a little farther than the agency expected. An extra 60 acres jumped out of their control line. And according to Unit Chief George Nunez of Cal-Fire BEU, the weather didn't help. “Last night, when the humidity The post Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Cooper’s Calling provides therapy horses to special needs children
Nine-year-old Charlie Fogerty, on the autism spectrum with sensory processing issues, knows exactly how he likes to ride a horse: backward while throwing a ball. And his favorite horse, JT, happily follows his commands as they make their way around the corral. JT is one of the therapy horses at Cooper’s Calling in Tres Pinos, trained to work with special needs children to help them gain confidence and independence.
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop
SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
pajaronian.com
New family resource center to open in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
KSBW.com
Driver plunges 300 ft. down embankment at Fremont Peak State Park
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A car plunged 300 feet down an embankment killing one man at Freemont peak Wednesday evening. According to California State Parks, a call about the accident came into their dispatch at 5:49 p.m. When they arrived on scene, investigators found that an 80-year-old man...
Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported
After a string of catalytic converter thefts in Hollister, police patrolled the riverbed this week in an effort to find evidence that could lead to a suspect. The post Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing at Restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at a restaurant overnight Saturday. The incident happened at the Rose Restaurant near the area of McKee and King roads. Police said that one man was killed in the stabbing, but they aren't releasing other details. Police have not released...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
KSBW.com
San Jose art teacher assaulted students, investigators say
SAN JOSE, Calif. — An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested after investigators say he sexually assaulted two students. Detectives in the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office of Sexual Assault Investigations Unit say Stephen Eugene Thai assaulted the students between 2016 and 2017 during an after-school art program.
KSBW.com
Outdoor dining on Monterey Wharf in jeopardy
MONTEREY, Calif. — Outdoor dining on Fisherman's Wharf could soon come to an end, that's the order from the California Coastal Commission. They've given a deadline of the end of this year for restaurants on the Warf to stop the practice. The commission says many restaurants on Fisherman's Wharf...
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members
WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Travels with Charlie in Watsonville (Part Two)
October 21, 2022 – Something was immediately apparent when I showed up to meet chef David Baron and restaurant supply consultant Oscar Lomeli for a lunch crawl across Lomeli’s native Watsonville: The delish would be in the details. They both wore Nike Jordan Ones, editions of the first...
