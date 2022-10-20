Read full article on original website
Embrace the Fundamentals
Billtrust President Steve Pinado weighs in on how to ensure a modern, highly functioning finance team in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With all the distractions, uncertainty and upheaval that continues to define 2022, it’s important to embrace —...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
Report: PhonePe Considering New Funding Round to Build Super App
India-based FinTech PhonePe is reportedly in talks to start a new funding round to further its aim of building a financial services super app. The round would be led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic with an investment of $450 million to $500 million and would give PhonePe a valuation of at least $12 billion, Moneycontrol reported Friday (Oct. 21), citing unnamed sources.
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
TechReg Weekly: EU, UAE Regulators Eye Data Protection Reform to Boost Innovation
Among the many ways digital technologies have shaped the way the world does business, the enhanced ability to collect and monetize customer data has been one of the most significant. While data protection laws such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are widely regarded as an important defense...
ASAP.com Expands Office Delivery Amid Rising Battle for Workday Lunch
Emerging on-demand delivery service ASAP.com announced Thursday (Oct. 20) the launch of home and office delivery in New York City. As workers return to their offices, many food and beverage (F&B) businesses are pivoting to workday lunch to create new occasions and revenue streams. The delivery company also operates in...
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
Western Union Delivers Forecast Strategy Through 2025
Despite expected third-quarter revenue declines and earnings guidance that falls short of Wall Street consensus, Western Union is delivering a financial outlook and strategy through 2025 that puts revenue trends on an upward trajectory starting in 2023. Western Union’s Evolve 2025 strategy connects its purpose by bringing high-value, accessible financial...
Report: Goldman Sachs Aims to Boost Engagement, Retention of Developers
As Goldman Sachs works to build technology and software to optimize the experience of clients, it reportedly also aims to improve the experience of the software developers who create those tools. Where the bank’s developers used to ask “how” questions about projects, they’re now invited to answer “why” questions in...
The Rise of the Digital Workplace — on Wheels
As fleet operators aim to gain the many benefits of transitioning to connected vehicles, nearly half of the vehicles in corporate fleets are expected to be connected vehicles by 2025. That’s a substantial gain from today when one-third of companies with fleets report that only 5% of their vehicles are connected cars.
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
Wave Rolls Out Updated Mobile App For SMB Finance Services
Money management solution Wave, which works with small business owners, has debuted a new mobile app to offer services for such businesses, a press release said. The app will offer money management solutions, such as a new dashboard with business insights such as profit and loss overviews, mobile invoicing, and integrated mobile banking.
