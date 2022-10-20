SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle are preparing to meet in their only debate. Newsom and Dahle are scheduled to debate Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The debate will be broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. It will air again on television at 6 p.m. Sunday. Newsom is widely expected to win reelection to a second term after soundly defeating a recall attempt last year. Dahle is a little known Republican state senator whose campaign has been limited by sparse fundraising. This will likely be the only time the candidates debate before the Nov. 8 general election.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO