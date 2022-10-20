Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
BoxingNews24.com
Rising Prospect Floyd Schofield Calls Out Keyshawn Davis
Vince D’Writer: Fast rising lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield was the headliner for the Golden Boy Fight Night event that took place October 20, live on DAZN at The Fantasy Springs Hotel & Casino in Indio, California. Schofield looked spectacular, as he scored a first round knockout against veteran boxer Daniel Rosas.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko on Tank: He Never Fought Top Fighters; Need to See His Skills Against the Best
Vasiliy Lomachenko likes what he sees from Gervonta Davis — he just wants to see him in situations where the stakes are much, much higher. The three-division titlist from Ukraine, and current lightweight contender, recently expounded on the puncher from Baltimore, praising, on the one hand, his ability in the ring, while, on the other, decrying his relative lack of top competition, especially as it relates to the 135-pound division.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo wants Bivol, the guy that beat him” – says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez still wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol after losing to him last May. Canelo still wants revenge for what Bivol did to him earlier this year, schooling the Mexican star and making him look like a one-dimensional boxer from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford getting massively criticized for signing to fight David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is taking massive criticism from fans for pulling out of the negotiations for a match against Errol Spence Jr to sign for a fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th. Crawford’s credibility is hurt big time with this move. After this, it’s hard to imagine...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
BoxingNews24.com
“No one wants to see” Crawford vs. Avanesyan says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says the fans don’t want to see Terence Crawford fight David Avanesyan in their December 10th contest on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The question fans want to know is why didn’t Crawford choose a good opponent like...
worldboxingnews.net
Bolt out of the blue obliterates Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
A welterweight super-fight turned its head Thursday night with the confirmation that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford collapsed. Spence Jr and Crawford had conversations regarding a massive undisputed fight for months. That all came to a head over the past week. Will Errol Spence Jr face Terence Crawford next?
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum to begin Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk talks this week
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank says he’s going to meet with Oleksandr Usyk this week to begin talks to set up a fight between the two heavyweight champions for next year. The Fury-Usyk deal won’t be signed until after Fury defends his...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford fighting Avanesyan: “This is something he already had lined up” says Robert Garcia
By Brian Webber: Trainer Robert Garcia thinks that Terence Crawford had already plans in motion to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th months ago, rather than Errol Spence Jr. Instead of telling Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), Crawford kept his fight with Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) quiet until it was made.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney expected to vacate 135-lb titles to avoid Vasyl Lomachenko
By Sam Volz: Devin Haney should do the right thing by defending his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko next in the third & final of his three-fight contract with Top Rank. Paulie Malignaggi predicts that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will vacate his title instead of facing Lomachenko and losing...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte still bitter about Deontay Wilder not fighting him
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte appears to be still resentful about not getting a title shot when Deontay Wilder held the WBC heavyweight belt from 2015 to 2020. It’s all water under the bridge now. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) no longer holds the WBC belt, and Whyte has been knocked out in two out of his last three fights.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez angry at Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is mad at Canelo Alvarez after he criticized him for only fighting one world champion in his career. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says it doesn’t matter if he only fought one world champion. He still feels he’s more than good enough to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo, and he wants his title shot now.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in May if Dmitry beats Ramirez
By Craig Page: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn states that Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol in May if the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defeats challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. Hearn says that Canelo’s loss to Bivol last May was a...
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora wonders why Fury keeps talking about Joshua
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora is annoyed that Tyson Fury has been talking 24/7 this week about the Anthony Joshua fight that failed to happen. Fury spent a good portion of the kickoff press conference last Thursday talking about Joshua and how he lacked the courage to fight him. Instead...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
WBA Issues Final Notice For Wood To Provide Medical Reports; Still On Hook For Santa Cruz Clash
Leigh Wood still needs to convince the WBA that he is cleared for combat to retain his secondary title status. A reminder letter was sent to Nottingham’s Wood seeking medical proof of a biceps injury that forced him out of a September 24 voluntary WBA ‘World’ (Regular) featherweight title defense against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara. The WBA requested proof of injury on September 27, shortly before the sanctioning body declared that Wood must next face WBA ‘Super’ featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in a long overdue title consolidation clash once he’s cleared to return to the ring.
