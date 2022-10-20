Read full article on original website
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of three were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
Police: Child among victims in Billings South Side murder/suicide
Police said Thursday morning the shooting on the Billings South Side was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.
3 dead in Billings shooting
A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Man allegedly stabs another man on Miles Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly stabbed another man in the 2000 block of Miles Avenue in Billings around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was transported to the hospital--his injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect was located and arrested on an assault with...
Suspect allegedly flees scene after shooting on Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police said a suspect pulled a gun and fired one round during a physical altercation with the victim in the 1500 block of Broadwater in Billings late Monday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the scene, but no one was injured. The...
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Update: Victim, now suspect, charged in false report of shooting in Billings
----------------------------------------------------- Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect. On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect has...
Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room
Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
Montana man charged in 1993 slaying in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged earlier this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence
It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?
It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant
Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
Safer School Zones on Lake Elmo Drive- Coming Soon
The City of Billings Public Works Department is working on projects to help make Lake Elmo Drive, parallel to Bench Elementary School, much safer. It’s been a huge concern for parents and students since the investigation started in May of this year. We thank the citizens who took the...
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
