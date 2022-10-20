ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

3 dead in Billings shooting

A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Man allegedly stabs another man on Miles Avenue

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly stabbed another man in the 2000 block of Miles Avenue in Billings around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was transported to the hospital--his injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect was located and arrested on an assault with...
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime

This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room

Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
Montana man charged in 1993 slaying in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged earlier this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence

It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant

Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver

Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
