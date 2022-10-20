Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
vvng.com
Border Patrol Agents seize over $500,000 worth of Fentanyl near Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested two individuals who were transporting approximately 35 pounds of fentanyl near Barstow, Monday. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station encountered a silver sedan with two occupants inside. At the time of the encounter, the vehicle was parked at a gas station near the I-15 westbound Barstow Road off-ramp.
vvng.com
Victorville PD will be Holding a DUI checkpoint on October 29, 2022
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am at an undisclosed location within the city of Victorville. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents...
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
Eater
California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store
“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was […]
vvng.com
Apple Valley Police Department Encourages Following ‘9 p.m. Routine’
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine. “The 9 p.m. routine is a nightly reminder to remove valuables from vehicles, lock vehicle doors, lock the doors to residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems,” the station advises.
Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia
A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
sbcity.org
Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands
San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
iecn.com
San Bernardino Police Department hosts inaugural Coptoberfest
On Tuesday, October 4th the San Bernardino Police Department held an inaugural Coptoberfest event. The employee parking lot was transformed into a fairground with several games and vendor booths, a food booth, several bounce houses, a fire truck, a tricycle obstacle course, a petting zoo, several photo booths, a live DJ, and even some dancing by the police department’s staff and guests! The entire San Bernardino community was invited to attend.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62
A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening. The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly The post Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20
A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
paininthepass.info
5 Vehicle Crash Blocked The Bypass Lane Northbound I-15 In Hesperia Friday Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A five-vehicle crash had traffic backed up from the bypass lane on northbound Interstate 15 Freeway in Hesperia sent one to the hospital, officials said. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving five vehicles. The...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
vvng.com
Silverado High School graduate recognized for perfect AP exam score
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Avery Rodriguez, a budding young artist, and Silverado High School graduate, has been recognized for an exceedingly rare perfect score on the AP Drawing Exam. CollegeBoard (which administers the AP tests) recently released the names of perfect scorers on the 2022 exams, and Rodriguez was one...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Why?' Mother's Grief is Palpable After 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Dirt Lot in Apple Valley
A murder mystery was underway in the High Desert after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a dirt lot. Authorities in Apple Valley are searching for a killer, while the boy's grieving mother is demanding justice. "My only boy -- 16 years old. The oldest and he's...
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
z1077fm.com
Missing: Landers Woman, 38, missing since walking away from home on 10/9
The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.
