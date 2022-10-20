Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko on Tank: He Never Fought Top Fighters; Need to See His Skills Against the Best
Vasiliy Lomachenko likes what he sees from Gervonta Davis — he just wants to see him in situations where the stakes are much, much higher. The three-division titlist from Ukraine, and current lightweight contender, recently expounded on the puncher from Baltimore, praising, on the one hand, his ability in the ring, while, on the other, decrying his relative lack of top competition, especially as it relates to the 135-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
UFC 280: Pros react to Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira for title
See how fellow fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev capturing the UFC lightweight championship with a submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The Islam Makhachev era is here, as he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira looked to...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo wants Bivol, the guy that beat him” – says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez still wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol after losing to him last May. Canelo still wants revenge for what Bivol did to him earlier this year, schooling the Mexican star and making him look like a one-dimensional boxer from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford getting massively criticized for signing to fight David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is taking massive criticism from fans for pulling out of the negotiations for a match against Errol Spence Jr to sign for a fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th. Crawford’s credibility is hurt big time with this move. After this, it’s hard to imagine...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
BoxingNews24.com
“No one wants to see” Crawford vs. Avanesyan says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says the fans don’t want to see Terence Crawford fight David Avanesyan in their December 10th contest on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The question fans want to know is why didn’t Crawford choose a good opponent like...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
worldboxingnews.net
Bolt out of the blue obliterates Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
A welterweight super-fight turned its head Thursday night with the confirmation that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford collapsed. Spence Jr and Crawford had conversations regarding a massive undisputed fight for months. That all came to a head over the past week. Will Errol Spence Jr face Terence Crawford next?
MMAmania.com
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Chisora 3: 50,000 tickets already sold for Dec.3rd clash
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren reports that the Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III trilogy has already sold 50,000 tickets for their December 3rd fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Warren believes the fight will sell out. Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium seats 62,850, so it makes sense...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte still bitter about Deontay Wilder not fighting him
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte appears to be still resentful about not getting a title shot when Deontay Wilder held the WBC heavyweight belt from 2015 to 2020. It’s all water under the bridge now. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) no longer holds the WBC belt, and Whyte has been knocked out in two out of his last three fights.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez angry at Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is mad at Canelo Alvarez after he criticized him for only fighting one world champion in his career. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says it doesn’t matter if he only fought one world champion. He still feels he’s more than good enough to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo, and he wants his title shot now.
UFC 280 video: Khamzat Chimaev, Abubakar Nurmagomedov separated after physical altercation
ABU DHABI – When the main event ended at UFC 280, the fights weren’t over. UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov were separated during Islam Makhachev’s in-cage interview at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A video captured by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun shows an...
