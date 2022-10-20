CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Chela Robles and her horn are no strangers to the local music scene. In recent years, the Concord native has been heard trumpeting with Irish singer-songwriter Sin Silver, sitting in with the rock and soul group the New Frantics and collaborating on some original R&B tunes with RiGht Proper. In 2020, she performed solo at the virtual Concord Jazz Festival, a moment she cherishes.

CONCORD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO