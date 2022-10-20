ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

Concord’s VIPs program a shining example of integrity

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — The city’s mission is to join with our community to make Concord a city of the highest quality. “To join with” means that our residents and businesses are at the heart of what we do, and it is our responsibility to respond to our community’s needs.
CONCORD, CA
Meet a Concord musician who doesn’t let blindness thwart her ambitions

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Chela Robles and her horn are no strangers to the local music scene. In recent years, the Concord native has been heard trumpeting with Irish singer-songwriter Sin Silver, sitting in with the rock and soul group the New Frantics and collaborating on some original R&B tunes with RiGht Proper. In 2020, she performed solo at the virtual Concord Jazz Festival, a moment she cherishes.
CONCORD, CA
So This Happened…Week of Oct. 17 through 23, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 24, 2022) — Housing boom: Work is underway on five new housing projects in downtown Concord, plus another four are in the pipeline. The first to open will be The Grant, a two-block, mixed-used development expected to be completed in December. COVID relief funds:...
CONCORD, CA
Buchanan Field Airport to Simulate and Extinguish Plane Fire

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 25, 2022) — Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter personnel will perform training exercises at Buchanan Air Field this week. The training includes live fire training involving simulated plane fires. They will perform various operations each day, ending on Friday Oct. 28. Please do not call 911 related...
CONCORD, CA

