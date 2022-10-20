ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Online

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3, Frank debates what to do about a former commissioner's memorial while Danny and Baez investigate who stabbed Maggie. Callie Thorne returns on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3. Danny gets a call that Maggie was stabbed. He and Baez go to the hospital,...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Watch Your Six

One thing that's been clear about Bravo Team since the beginning is that it will move mountains to help a colleague in need. At the top of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6, I was not too fond of Clay's chances of seeing the light and realizing he needs to work through his trauma.
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Who Is The Mole?

The end is here, Mole fans! After weeks of suspicions, sabotages, and challenges, we finally got our answer. The Mole has been uncovered on The Mole Season 6 Episode 10. It was a somewhat satisfying end to the return of a thrilling competition overall. And the reveal of a winner who put their all into earning money. Seriously, I love this game!
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?

Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
EW.com

The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.

