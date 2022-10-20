Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Gov. Reynolds touts math and reading scores, rankings from national assessment
The National Assessment of Educational Performance, a national standardized test given to fourth and eighth graders to test reading and math performance, released the national and statewide averages and scores for 2022 on Monday, which showed a national decline in reading and math scores in both grades. Though Iowa also saw decreases, the state’s average scores ranked higher than the national average.
Daily Iowan
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
Comments / 0