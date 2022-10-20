ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace Academy's "disciplined" play leads to win in region opener

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

The Pace Academy Knights flag football team opened up region play with an impressive 29-8 win over the Maynard Jackson Jaguars and head coach, Ty Johnson, accredited the win to her players coming out and playing with “discipline”. As the game got underway, the Knights’ defense would step up first as they stopped the Jaguars opening drive with a safety, giving Pace the early 2-0 lead.

On the ensuing Knights’ possession, a Harper Auchinchloss pass plus yards after the catch would set Pace up in scoring territory and they would capitalize later on the drive thanks to an Auchinchloss shuffle pass that lead to a touchdown. The Knights defense would force Maynard Jackson into a punting situation on the ensuing Jaguars possession, to which the Knights would respond with another Auchinchloss shuffle pass for a touchdown as Millie Gray would run the ball into the end zone after the catch.

As the Knights’ defense continued to hold strong forcing the Jaguars defense to continuously come up empty handed on their offensive drives, the Pace offense would find the end zone a third time in the first half after Auchinchloss would throw deep to Katelyn Souza for her third passing touchdown of the day, helping Pace take a 22-0 lead into the locker room at the break. Auchinchloss would rush for another touchdown in the second half as the Knights would go up 29-0 and eventually pick up the 29-8 win.

“Our girls did really good playing together. They kept energy on the sidelines and on the field so I’m really proud of them,” Johnson said of her players after the win. And while Johnson and her coaching staff were pleased with the performance of their players on Wednesday, she acknowledges there will be few things they will need to work on in order to make a deep run this season. “I want to work on our route running to make sure we’re running it clear, running it fast, making good cuts. Our quarterback is making good reads and we’re just pulling flags, having fun,” Johnson said.

