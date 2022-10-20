ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
americanmilitarynews.com

China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report

Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
The Independent

Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress

The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.

