International Business Times
World War 3 'Has Already Started'; US-China Confrontation To Happen Within 10 Years: Economist
An economist on Monday said World War III began in February when Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, adding that the conflict carried with it "broader implications" that go well beyond the two countries. Economist Nouriel Roubini made the remarks while speaking at Yahoo! Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit,...
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress
The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier races to North Korea after Kim’s biggest missile launch ever that can hit US bases
A US Navy aircraft carrier group is steaming to North Korea in a show of force after Kim's most worrying rocket launch yet. The hermit regime test-fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile farther than ever before, prompting air raid warnings in Japan as it flew overhead. The rocket flew 2,800...
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
