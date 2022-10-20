Read full article on original website
Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Election Commission said Thursday that national elections will be held on Nov. 19, amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct. 10 for early polls, ignoring protests from his government allies and the opposition for holding a vote in the monsoon season. Parliament’s term expires in July 2023, but his United Malays National Organization is feuding with allies in the ruling coalition and believes early voting is in its favor. UMNO is banking on a strong win on its own based on a return of support from ethnic Malays and a fragmented opposition before an expected economic softening next year. Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the nomination date for candidates would be Nov. 5, kicking off two weeks of official campaigning. He said 21.17 million voters will be casting their ballots.
Tories willing to cut Rishi Sunak some slack but same tough choices remain
More than 150 Conservative MPs have come to view Rishi Sunak as their saviour from the threatened return of a scandal-mired Boris Johnson. But when Sunak was at his lowest point this year, after revelations about his family’s tax affairs, some of his closest supporters were unsure whether he really wanted to be prime minister – or was even that committed to his then job as chancellor.
Vox
How does the UK come back from crisis?
After three prime ministers in as many years, where does the UK Conservative Party go next?. The immediate question of who will succeed Liz Truss as the party and the UK’s leader, after she announced she would resign just six weeks into her volatile tenure, will be answered in the next week. But while Truss’s downfall was swift, it was the culmination of years of economic and political shortsightedness — and those years weren’t just contained to Brexit. How her Conservative Party and the country overall chart a path forward is far from clear.
US News and World Report
Algeria Businesses Hope Gov't Will Stay the Course on Reforms
ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian businesses say they are starting to benefit from new rules to encourage investment and exports in one of the world's most closed economies, but they fear a petrodollar windfall could push the government back to its state-heavy model. Recent rules aimed at diversifying the economy to...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands March in Berlin in Support of Iran Protests
BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown. The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to...
World
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era
The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
BBC
Tory leadership race: EU leaders fret the 'What's Next'
Un tout petit peu de Schadenfreude there certainly is in EU circles at the spectacular demise of Prime Minister Liz Truss and the tumultuous state of UK politics. Just take a look at the German political weekly Der Spiegel, its Friday front cover resplendent with an illustration of a banana whose tip morphs into London's famous Big Ben clock tower, adjacent to parliament.
France 24
UK’s Sunak ‘certain’ to seek PM job as Johnson loyalists tweet #bringbackboris
Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister just six weeks into the job, triggering another a leadership contest – the second in just four months – for the UK's fractured and demoralised Conservative Party. Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Further Cements Power as Party Congress Closes
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on power and revealing a new Central Committee missing two key officials lacking close ties to the leader. Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general...
US News and World Report
The Power of One: Xi Solidifies Grip at Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) - China wrapped up its twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle on Sunday, with Xi Jinping securing a third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and packing the new Politburo Standing Committee with allies. The precedent-breaking third term for Xi secures his place as China's most powerful leader...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: It's Still the Economy, Stupid
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Just two months ago, Liz Truss said her government's defining mission would be to revive the economy. That job has become even more tougher for whoever is chosen as the next British PM after Truss was...
Truss is entitled to $129,000 a year as an ex-prime minister, despite shortest term ever
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able claim up to £115,000 ($129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
US News and World Report
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
EU leaders avoid open rift, but struggle for solutions, on gas price cap
Simply agreeing on further exploration of a gas price cap was seen as almost an achievement in itself as the European Union faces an energy crisis.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Holds Key Rate at 25%, Sees It Unchanged Until 2024
KYIV (Reuters) -The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion. The central bank, led by new Governor Andriy Pyshnyi,...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ex-President Hu Jintao Escorted Out of Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday. Hu, 79, Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.
US News and World Report
Algeria: Saudi Crown Prince to Skip Summit on Doctor Advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the Algerian presidency said early Sunday. Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgment of the comments by Algeria about the condition of...
US News and World Report
China's Next Premier: Xi Loyalist Who Oversaw Shanghai Lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) - Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai's grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China's commercial hub, is on track to become China's next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of the newly re-appointed Chinese...
