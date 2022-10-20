ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside mystery disappearance of Kaylee Jones, 17, who vanished 4 months ago after chilling chatroom messages discovered

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago

CHILLING chatroom messages have been discovered in the mystery disappearance of a 17-year-old who has been missing for four months.

Kaylee Jones, who was 16 when she went missing and lives with autism, was last seen on June 14 at her Carrollton, Georgia home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcW4l_0ifr1UI500
Kaylee Jones has been missing from her Georgia home since June Credit: Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7iGb_0ifr1UI500
Jones' mother, Brenda, says her daughter left without her cell phone Credit: Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkrsF_0ifr1UI500
Jones' father, Daniel, has said 'we need everybody's help' Credit: Fox

Jones' parents, Brenda and Daniel, have shared that in the days before their daughter disappeared, they had confiscated her phone in an attempt to discipline her, Fox News reported.

They believe Jones then used her laptop to communicate with strangers on websites and chatrooms like Omegle.

Her parents said Jones shared personal information with strangers, including her address.

She disappeared two days later and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbmpD_0ifr1UI500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRfZC_0ifr1UI500

While the Carroll County Sheriff's Office has received "numerous" tips in the months following her disappearance, "none have been substantiated," they said in a Facebook post.

"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has since day one been committed to locating Kaylee and have a team of dedicated Investigators working this case and tirelessly following every lead and working in conjunction with many law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country," the post continues.

Her parents, meanwhile, have no idea where their daughter may be.

"Is she okay? Is she in danger?," her mom, Brenda Jones, told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Jones' parents believe she left the home through a second floor window, and that she may be with someone she met online.

"Has she been sex trafficked? We don’t know," her father Daniel told the outlet.

"That is the worst, the absolute worst part of the whole ordeal.

"There’s no way to help her. There’s no way to protect her, just nothing.

"Our daughter is still missing. Kaylee is still out there somewhere and we need everybody’s help."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, and local authorities are all assisting with the case.

Jones has brown hair and eyes, is 5'8", and is about 135 pounds.

The sheriff's office believes she left on foot, but don't know what she may have been wearing.

They believe she may have a blue backpack reading “Mazi or Kaylee” on the front.

She doesn't have a cell phone or other electronic device with her.

Jones may also be going by her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Jones' safe return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07B7jd_0ifr1UI500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0std5d_0ifr1UI500

Anyone with information is urged to contact Courtney Short with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916 or email at cshort@carrollsheriff.com.

An anonymous tip line has also been set up at 770-830-5942.

