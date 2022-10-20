Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mprnews.org
'There's so much at stake': VP Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Harris’ first appearance was in St. Paul for the midday discussion at Metro...
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Minneapolis City Council votes not to pause homeless encampment evictions
At MPR, Grace Birnstengel reports, “In the wake of two police clearings of homeless encampments in the past month that led some homeless people to pitch tents outside City Hall in protest, the Minneapolis City Council on Thursday declined to take concrete action on the clearings, at one point questioning if that would even be within their control. The 13-member council voted against a proposal to temporarily stop evicting tent encampments in the city, a practice carried out by Minneapolis police in which homeless residents are given little notice, lose their belongings and aren’t often provided an alternative place to go.”
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls realtors renounce years of housing discrimination
Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) held a press conference Thursday, Oct. 13 to apologize for the organization’s history of racial discrimination in real estate sales. “Our apology and efforts to engage in policy change are overdue and are important steps for us because of the deep and lasting impact our actions have had on people of color in Minnesota, especially Black Minnesotans,” Denise Mazone, MAR’s first Black president, said in a press release.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
kfgo.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
Hennepin County Attorney: My office won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a new policy Friday aimed at protecting people coming to Minnesota from out-of-state to seek an abortion. The new policy, which Freeman rolled out alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Tina Smith, establishes that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office won’t use its resources to prosecute crimes relating to “providing, seeking, or obtaining an abortion.”
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
KNOX News Radio
MN couple indicted for roles in Feeding Our Future scandal
A Shakopee (MN) couple has been indicted for their part in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in the state . Court documents say, from 2020 to 2022, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein claimed her nonprofit served up to 5,000 children a day, seven days a week, under the sponsorship of the “Feeding Our Future” program. She and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, submitted phony meal counts and invoices.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
fox9.com
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
City council approves funding for Avivo Village
The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million in funding for Avivo Village, an indoor community that shelters homeless people. The grants will be used for the building of small houses in the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis for unsheltered people. The recent funding is part of the city and Hennepin County's larger plan to combat homelessness.
rejournals.com
CBRE closes sale of 275-unit apartment community in Minnesota
CBRE has arranged the sale of RiZE on Grand, a 275-unit apartment community in Burnsville, Minnesota. LeCesse Development Corporation sold the property to The Connor Group. A sale price was not disclosed. Keith Collins, Abe Appert and Ted Abramson from CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller, LeCesse Development Corporation, in...
Some service providers say homelessness is a bigger discussion than a moratorium
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 Thursday against a moratorium that would have temporarily stopped the clearing of homeless encampments. City attorneys told the council that the council doesn't have the authority to prevent staff from enforcing city ordinances. This is also in part, a result of the "strong mayor" structure voters approved back in November. Voters narrowly approved the charter amendment, known as Question 1. On a basic level, the charter now separates the mayor as the "chief executive" and defines the city council as the legislative body.
fox9.com
Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring...
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
