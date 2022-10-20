Read full article on original website
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. St. James Police Dept....
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 10-17
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 10-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 15: A...
KAAL-TV
Local law enforcement warns parents to be cautious this Halloween amid rainbow fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Local law enforcement is urging parents to be extra cautious this Halloween, to make sure rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are not accidentally falling in the hands of children. Drug poisonings remain the leading cause of death for those aged 18 to 45, with fentanyl being blamed...
knuj.net
NEW ULM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO GAS LINE INCIDENT
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out Wedneday evening for the report of a gas line that was hit. According to chief Paul Macho, a gas service line was hit at 5th North and Washington Streets. Fire crews were on scene for about 45 minutes while Public Utilities repaired the line. An out-of-town contractor hit the line. No injuries were reported.
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
KEYC
Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement and theft
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of Good Thunder faces seven charges including felony embezzlement and theft. Robert Anderson remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail pending his initial court appearance. According to a criminal complaint, the Blue Earth County sheriff’s Office received information from the Office of...
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
