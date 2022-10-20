Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks Arizona voter polling, chats with elections office nominee Adrian Fontes
Our first guest on Think Tank this week is Sybil Francis, president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona. She was a recent Think Tank guest who presented poll results on what Arizonans want in their politics and on several key policy issues. There was a lot more consensus than our vitriolic politics might suggest.
12news.com
Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Arizona
As Election Day approaches, Arizona races very well could decide the national political landscape. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Phoenix.Why it matters: Arizona voters will decide on a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general, each of whom is expected to make consequential decisions about abortion, elections, the economy and more. Meanwhile: Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington view Arizona as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate.Voting in metro Phoenix There are many ways to cast your ballot...
Candidates for governor weigh-in on taxes, inflation impacting Arizonans
As Arizonans have seen their bills skyrocket both candidates for governor, Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs, are making promises to help families battle inflation.
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
KTAR.com
KTAR’s Mike Broomhead to moderate televised candidate Q&A with Kari Lake
PHOENIX – KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event set for Sunday. The program, most likely a 30-minute Q&A with Republican Kari Lake, will be broadcast by AZTV7 and livestreamed online starting at 5 p.m. The...
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
SignalsAZ
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
