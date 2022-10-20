ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Arizona

As Election Day approaches, Arizona races very well could decide the national political landscape. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Phoenix.Why it matters: Arizona voters will decide on a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general, each of whom is expected to make consequential decisions about abortion, elections, the economy and more. Meanwhile: Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington view Arizona as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate.Voting in metro Phoenix There are many ways to cast your ballot...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy