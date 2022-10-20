ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa for its 43rd year

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oktoberfest is back in West Tulsa and the people behind the event say security is top priority.

The event is in its 43rd year and it’s as popular as ever with thousands expected to head to River West Festival Park and celebrate all things Bavarian.

Matthias and Megan Boehme, live in Jenks and they say they’re excited.

“Dancing, food, beer, exciting times,” Megan said.

“Bring the family, have the kids run around you know, some of the carousels,” said Matthias, who is originally form Germany.

But amongst the steins and sausages at Tulsa’s Oktoberfest, you’ll also find security.

Sergeant Luke Flanagan from the Tulsa Police Department said they have 30 to 50 officers patrolling the event every day.

“Security is very at the top of the priority list, obviously this is an event that brings in thousands of people per year, people from outside the city, it’s very important that we get this right,” Sgt. Flanagan said.

Police are stationed throughout the park in every tent. Security has also been increased around the shuttle busses after a man was badly beaten waiting for a bus last year.

“Each shuttle location, I believe there’s four of them, will each have an officer stationed there, so if any issues arises on the shuttle busses, or at one of the spots where they’re waiting, we’ll have an officer on site to help address that issue,” said Sgt. Flanagan.

Metal detectors are being used at the gates and large bags aren’t allowed in. Sgt. Flanagan said knives and guns are also banned.

Sgt. Flanagan also said the security is ready for anything that presents itself.

“The majority of the security out here are actually off-duty Tulsa Police officers, some of the most highly trained officers in the United States. You know, unfortunately, you had to see the situation unravel at Saint Francis, but I think the community saw that our officers are willing to go straight into the danger, and we know how to address a situation that presents itself like that, so we are ready for anything that presents itself,” he said.

Sgt. Flanagan they have everything in place and hopes everyone will have a safe and fun time.

“I don’t think people should come out here thinking that the worst is going to happen, but they should feel comforted that we’ve got officers out here that can address a situation if we need to,” he said.

Hundreds of volunteers help run the event.

“Can you imagine how many people it takes to pull this off? We get started assembling tents and things like that October first,” said Mary Fencl, who has been a volunteer for seven years.

Fencl said volunteers are passionate and will help out for multiple years.

“There are several volunteers who have been doing this for all 40 years, yeah still, doing this thing, and it’s amazing because of the passion behind it and just from Tulsans and just like a genuine passion to make it authentic to like the Munich Oktoberfest,” she said.

The event is spread over 17 acres at River West Festival Park. There are seven new wooden buildings this year to try to make Oktoberfest in Tulsa as authentic as possible. There are also 300 beer taps and around 200 food, drink and arts and craft vendors.

Tonja Carrigg is the festival organizer. She said the event gives a big boost to the economy.

“Vendors come in from all over, but many, if not most of our vendors, are local to Tulsa, and of course the patrons who are coming here from out of town are staying in our host hotels and so the economic impact for Tulsa is immense,” she said.

Freder Frotscher sells beer steins. This is his sixth year working at the Tulsa festival and he says it’s one of the best in the country.

“We have been doing a couple of Okctoberfests, but Tulsa is going to be one of the biggest ones, it’s going for five days and we are really excited,” he said.

Even though the fun and beer are going to be flowing, Carrigg said it’s the people that make Tulsa’s Oktoberfest great.

“What I most look forward with this event is the people and that’s what its all about, truly, and everything else just makes it more fun,” she said.

Carrigg said they plan Oktoberfest two years in advance and they’re already thinking about the 2025 event.

The events is open at the following times:

  • Thursday: 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday also has free admission from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Shuttles start running 30 minutes before opening.

For more information, click here.

