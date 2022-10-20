ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study shows increased risks of death in offspring born to mothers with hypertensive disorder of pregnancy

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease

Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease

Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups – one far more aggressive than the other – as part of the largest 'omics' study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients

Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...
Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine

In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
TDP-43 can be useful biomarker for identifying neuropathological subtypes of frontotemporal dementia

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the most common causes of progressive dementia in working-age people. However, making a diagnosis and a prognosis is often challenging because the frontotemporal dementia spectrum includes several subtypes that differ in terms of symptoms, genetics and neuropathology, i.e., changes in the brain associated with the disease. Typically, proteins accumulating in the brain of patients with FTD and harming their neurons are either TDP-43 or tau proteins. Understanding the neuropathological changes in patients already at the diagnostic stage would be particularly helpful in terms of assessing their prognosis and possible future treatments.
Low aerobic fitness is not a risk factor for metabolic syndrome in children

A study conducted in collaboration between the University of Jyväskylä and the University of Eastern Finland found that high aerobic fitness does not protect children from metabolic syndrome. The study also found that the amount of fat tissue in the body has distorted the results obtained in several previous studies on the protective effect of aerobic fitness from metabolic syndrome. The researchers also found that poor aerobic fitness is not a feature of metabolic syndrome in adults. Still, good aerobic fitness may indicate a lack of risk factors for metabolic syndrome.
Enhanced thermogenesis depends on the circadian clock of adipocytes, study reveals

Mice that eat during the active phase of their daily circadian cycle burn more calories through enhanced thermogenesis, mitigating the development of obesity, researchers report. The findings help explain the mechanisms underlying the benefits of time-restricted feeding and how circadian disruption can contribute to metabolic disease. While previous studies have...
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows

The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Top experts to speak about pediatric obesity at ObesityWeek 2022

Pediatric obesity is a serious disease and its prevalence has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many factors can contribute to excess weight gain in youth including genetics/biology, the obesogenic environment, stress and sleep routines. Shedding new light on these areas, top experts will speak about pediatric obesity at ObesityWeek® 2022, The Obesity Society's (TOS) Annual Meeting, a hybrid event set for Nov. 1–4, in San Diego, Calif., and on www.obesityweek.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time

Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives. The U.S. CDC states...
AGA releases evidence-based guidelines that recommend new obesity medications and lifestyle changes

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Male mice three times more likely than females to survive E. coli infection

Scientists at UC San Francisco (UCSF) have developed a new way of looking at sex-biased diseases that is rooted in evolutionary biology. They theorize that males and females took opposing paths in a tradeoff between immunity and metabolism that occurs in the liver. This helped males fight bacterial infections from wounds received in dominance fights, while helping females store subcutaneous fat to survive when food is scarce.
Study finds differences in childbearing between racial/ethnic groups across educational levels

College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction

A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
Clinical-pathological links between SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, stillbirth and maternal COVID-19 vaccination

Drucilla J. Roberts, MD, from the Mass General Department of Pathology and colleagues recently published a literature review in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, titled SARS-CoV-2 Placentitis, Stillbirth and Maternal COVID-19 Vaccination: Clinical-Pathological Correlations. What was the question you set out to answer with this review?. Stillbirth is...

