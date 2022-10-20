ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Rams’ Emphatic 8-0

INTERLACHEN – Interlachen Junior-Senior High School football coach Erik Gibson could have spent the entire night ignoring the scoreboard. That’s how in tune he was with what his Rams were doing to…
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Katasha N. Hill

Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Alan T. Brooks

Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

NAS JAX Air show officially kicks off tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX Air Show is back, and some folks got to preview the action today. All vendors were in place, and so were all the airplanes, choppers and jets. “It’s always awesome to come to see our impressive navy aircraft,” said Petty Officer Aaron Lee....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
Daily News

Deborah A. Williams

Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
PALATKA, FL

Community Policy