Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach ends Palatka’s perfect season
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It wasn’t just the 43 times that Ta’Jon Nelms carried the ball that was impressive, nor was it the 194 yards the Fernandina Beach running back picked up on the ground. But the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Nelms refused time after time Friday night to...
Daily News
Rams’ Emphatic 8-0
INTERLACHEN – Interlachen Junior-Senior High School football coach Erik Gibson could have spent the entire night ignoring the scoreboard. That’s how in tune he was with what his Rams were doing to…
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
Daily News
Katasha N. Hill
Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
Daily News
Alan T. Brooks
Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
NAS JAX Air show officially kicks off tomorrow
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX Air Show is back, and some folks got to preview the action today. All vendors were in place, and so were all the airplanes, choppers and jets. “It’s always awesome to come to see our impressive navy aircraft,” said Petty Officer Aaron Lee....
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
thewestsidegazette.com
5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College
NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
Daily News
Deborah A. Williams
Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
Comments / 0